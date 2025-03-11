Brews and Babes: One womanâ€™s gift to her mom

Brews and Babes: One woman’s gift to her mom

MANILA, Philippines — Ma Cristina Razote-Santos opens Brews and Babes Bistro, an exciting lifestyle shop that spans 1,500 square meters located at 570 McArthur Highway in Malanday, Valenzuela. This establishment includes a bistro, a modern barber shop, a chic nail salon, soothing massage services and a trendy rooftop bar.

"This destination aspires to be (the) perfect place to satisfy all your leisure and lifestyle needs, offering many services that align with our customers' health and happiness. It is not my dream come true—it is Mom’s. Since we were kids, she has wanted a place where we can hang out and serve our favorite food," Santos shared.

The coffee shop offers 80% Arabica coffee. This carefully selected coffee blend aims to resonate with the discerning tastes of coffee lovers. It also appeals to motorcycle enthusiasts who may frequent the area. It boasts a vibrant, industrial-chic interior with accents and fixtures.

This inviting aesthetic is designed to attract a diverse clientele seeking a place to relax and unwind while enjoying an ambiance that embodies modern urban living. At its helm is a skilled barista with an impressive 30 years of experience in the coffee industry. This expert will be dedicated to crafting consistently exceptional coffee, ensuring every cup is a delightful experience.

The barista will also engage with customers, fostering a warm and welcoming atmosphere that invites patrons to revel in the artistry of coffee brewing. To complement coffee offerings, a talented pastry chef from a renowned restaurant will present exquisite and innovative pastries, elevating the overall dining experience and satisfying guests' sweet cravings.

With a carefully chosen menu that features high-quality coffee, delicious pastries and a variety of tasty snacks, Santos sees the coffee shop becoming a must-visit stop for anyone looking to recharge before hitting the open road. She stressed, "This restaurant, especially the coffee shop, aims to be an essential spot for motorcycle fans and casual eaters alike, who want a place to refresh and enjoy great food and drinks."

An innovative feature of their business model involves integrating a coffee shop with a car wash and detailing service. Santos elaborated: "Customers can sip on freshly brewed coffee while they wait for their vehicles to be meticulously washed or detailed, turning a mundane chore into an efficient and enjoyable experience."

This unique offering positions Brews and Babes Bistro to attract a diverse clientele, appealing to car enthusiasts, busy professionals and anyone looking to streamline their daily routines while enjoying top-notch service for themselves and their vehicles.

There is also a rooftop bar designed to be the ultimate social spot for enjoying evening drinks, although it serves food while soaking in views of the surrounding area. The rooftop bar will feature both food and beverages. It's an ideal destination for unwinding with friends or having a casual gathering. This place offers a unique vibe that many enjoy.

Despite the challenges of managing multiple ventures, Santos has mastered the art of time management. She believes in the importance of giving each business the attention it deserves.

"Handling each business one at a time allows me to ensure that every detail is attended to, leading to better outcomes and more effective management overall," she stated.

She expressed her excitement about the potential to expand their business beyond the borders of Metro Manila; however, she sees numerous opportunities on the horizon to reach new markets, bring their unique concept to more communities, and contribute to the growing lifestyle scene in the region.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Brews and Babes is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.