Strength in leadership: The women of Global Dominion

Global Dominion is guided by our core values: grit, excellence, innovation, integrity, fun and care. These values empower women leaders to break boundaries, shatter stereotypes and drive positive change within the organization and beyond.

MANILA, Philippines — March marks International Women’s Month, a time to recognize and celebrate the remarkable contributions of women across various industries. Global Dominion takes immense pride in its commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace—one where women thrive and lead.

With women comprising 51% of its workforce and an impressive 57% holding senior management positions, the company stands as a testament to the power of gender diversity in driving organizational success.

"We recognize that our strength comes from the diversity and dedication of our people. Empowering women in leadership is not just about representation—it is about fostering an environment where they can thrive, innovate, and make impactful decisions. Our women leaders play a crucial role in driving our mission forward, ensuring that we continue to provide simplified financing solutions that uplift Filipino families and businesses," Patricia Poco-Palacios, president and managing director of Global Dominion, shared.

"This Women’s Month, we celebrate the incredible women of GDFI and reaffirm our commitment to creating opportunities for growth, leadership, and success," she added.

Through mentorship programs, leadership training and career development initiatives, Global Dominion invests in the professional growth of our female employees, ensuring that more women have access to the tools and opportunities needed to reach their full potential.

As Global Dominion celebrates International Women’s Month, it remains steadfast in advancing gender equality, fostering talent and shaping a future where leadership is defined by dedication, resilience and excellence—the very qualities that the women of Global Dominion exemplify each day.

