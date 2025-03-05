Landmark signing event marks Emaptaâ€™s expansion at PNB Makati Center

^

MANILA, Philippines — Global outsourcing leader Emapta is further growing its footprint in the Philippines with the addition of a new office space at PNB Makati Center, strengthening its presence in one of the country’s premier business locations.

This milestone was marked by a ceremonial signing event on February 26, where Emapta formalized its lease agreement with PNB Holdings Corporation to secure the 8th floor of the landmark building.

With this expansion, Emapta builds on its presence in PNB Makati Center, where it currently operates across six floors.

This move will also contribute to the company’s global network, which currently includes 20 offices across multiple countries.

The decision highlights Emapta’s commitment to providing top-tier workspaces for its teams, designed to enhance employee satisfaction. With access to state-of-the-art facilities, Emapta’s outsourced team members are empowered to deliver high-quality support to over 900 global clients.

More than just an expansion, the lease agreement underscores the company’s long-standing partnership with PNB Holdings Corporation. Renowned for its commitment to creating world-class business spaces, the leading property developer exemplifies this through the PNB Makati Center.

The 13-story PNB Makati Center, designed by esteemed architect Carlos Arguelles, is known for its iconic brutalist architecture and prime location in the heart of Makati’s central business district.

Situated along Ayala Avenue, the building offers excellent accessibility to major public transportation hubs, as well as proximity to top hotels, restaurants, and commercial establishments.

This vibrant setting aligns with Emapta’s people-first culture, ensuring convenience and an enriched work experience for employees.

“This expansion at PNB Makati Center reflects our dedication to creating high-quality workspaces that empower our teams to thrive,” said Nina Avecilla, senior director of Operations, Emapta. “We are excited to boost our presence in one of Makati’s premier business hubs, furthering our mission to support the success of our employees and clients.”

For PNB Holdings Corporation, Emapta’s decision to secure additional space within the building underscores the value of their premium facilities and strategic location.

“We are thrilled to witness Emapta’s continued expansion within PNB Makati Center,” said Joselito Consunji, chief operating officer of PNB Holdings Corporation. “This partnership highlights our strong commitment to delivering exceptional spaces that drive innovation and inspire excellence,” added Consunji.

The ceremonial signing event included esteemed attendees from both companies.

Representing PNB Holdings Corporation was Ms. Karlu T. Say, President, and Mr. Joselito R. Consunji, Chief Operating Officer. Emapta was represented by Mr Tim Vorbach, Founder and CEO, and Mr. Roy Figueroa, Executive Director.

These executives also delivered remarks on the importance of this collaboration and its impact on creating innovative business spaces.

Further details on the official launch of the 8th floor office will be announced soon. For now, the ceremonial signing event serves as a momentous occasion for both Emapta and PNB Holdings Corporation, marking the start of a new chapter in their collaboration.

 

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by PNB Holdings Corporation. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.


 

