^

Business As Usual

Driving MSME growth: Cebuana Lhuillier Kanegosyo Center reaches over 1 million entrepreneurs with free online coaching

Philstar.com
February 27, 2025 | 5:00pm
Driving MSME growth: Cebuana Lhuillier Kanegosyo Center reaches over 1 million entrepreneurs with free online coaching

MANILA, Philippines — Cebuana Lhuillier Kanegosyo Center is redefining the landscape for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the Philippines by addressing one of the sector’s most pressing challenges: access to expert business knowledge.

By providing free, practical and targeted coaching, the center has empowered over 1 million MSMEs, equipping them with the skills necessary to build sustainable and competitive businesses.

Jean Henri Lhuillier, president and CEO of Cebuana Lhuillier, underscores the company’s role in strengthening the MSME ecosystem. “We believe that coaching and knowledge-sharing are key drivers of a resilient and thriving MSME sector. The Kanegosyo Center is a testament to our commitment to equipping entrepreneurs with the tools they need to succeed.”

This initiative aligns with broader industry efforts to support business development, reinforcing Cebuana Lhuillier’s position as a key enabler in the financial and entrepreneurial landscape.

A scalable solution for MSME development

Through an extensive library of coaching videos available on its platform, the Kanegosyo Center delivers structured learning on critical business functions. Entrepreneurs gain access to:

  • Business 101 – Fundamentals of business planning, structuring operations, and long-term sustainability strategies.
  • Marketing & Digital Marketing – Approaches to branding, customer engagement, and leveraging digital platforms for growth.
  • Finance – Guidance on financial management, cash flow optimization, and investment strategies.
  • Legal Matters – Essential compliance knowledge covering business laws, taxation, and regulatory frameworks.

The availability of these resources in an on-demand format ensures that MSMEs—often constrained by time and capital—can integrate learning into their operations without disrupting business continuity. This accessibility not only supports individual entrepreneurs but also strengthens the broader business environment by fostering informed and financially literate enterprises.

Annette Tirol, Cebuana Lhuillier’s senior vice president and group head for Customer Engagement and Market Development highlights the initiative’s long-term impact: “By making expert business knowledge more accessible, we are not just helping individual entrepreneurs—we are reinforcing the foundation of the MSME sector, which plays a crucial role in economic growth.”

Driving industry-wide impact

As Cebuana Lhuillier continues to expand the Kanegosyo Center’s offerings, the goal is to deepen its role as a strategic resource for MSME development. Plans to introduce more advanced topics, enhance engagement, and provide specialized coaching modules reflect a commitment to evolving alongside the sector’s needs.

By championing accessible and expert-driven business education, Cebuana Lhuillier is reinforcing its leadership in the financial and MSME support ecosystem.

Through the Kanegosyo Center, the company is not only shaping the future of individual businesses but also contributing to a more competitive and resilient MSME sector—one that is better equipped to drive sustainable economic growth in the Philippines.

 

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Cebuana Lhuillier. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

CEBUANA LHUILLIER

MSME
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Driving growth and leadership: Global Dominion wins big at 2024 Global Economics Awards
brandSpace
January 27, 2025 - 11:00am

Driving growth and leadership: Global Dominion wins big at 2024 Global Economics Awards

By Jay Ann Bonghanoy | January 27, 2025 - 11:00am
Global Dominion has solidified its excellence in the financial services industry by receiving two prestigious awards at the...
Business As Usual
fbtw
Universal Robina Corporation transforms retail experience with TikTok Shop
January 24, 2025 - 8:00am

Universal Robina Corporation transforms retail experience with TikTok Shop

January 24, 2025 - 8:00am
With a rich history of market leadership, URC's entry into TikTok Shop in May 2023 marked a strategic move to align with modern...
Business As Usual
fbtw
City of Dreams Manila bags prestigious accolades in 2024 World Travel Awards and World Culinary Awards
brandSpace
January 23, 2025 - 5:10pm

City of Dreams Manila bags prestigious accolades in 2024 World Travel Awards and World Culinary Awards

January 23, 2025 - 5:10pm
City of Dreams Manila receives prestigious recognitions at the 2024 World Travel Awards (WTA) and World Culinary Awards, distinguishing...
Business As Usual
fbtw
Sam Cari&ntilde;o named Asialink president and CEO after 20 years at Global Dominion
brandSpace
January 13, 2025 - 10:45am

Sam Cariño named Asialink president and CEO after 20 years at Global Dominion

January 13, 2025 - 10:45am
Global Dominion Financing Inc. (GDFI), a financial services provider in the Philippines, continues to make waves in the industry...
Business As Usual
fbtw
Cebuana Lhuillier ventures into future of payments at Plan B Forum in Switzerland
brandSpace
January 10, 2025 - 9:30am

Cebuana Lhuillier ventures into future of payments at Plan B Forum in Switzerland

January 10, 2025 - 9:30am
Cebuana Lhuillier, the Philippines’ leading microfinance institution, is stepping into the future of payments by exploring...
Business As Usual
fbtw
AIA Philippines reinforces commitment to empower Filipinos through every life stage
brandSpace
January 7, 2025 - 9:00am

AIA Philippines reinforces commitment to empower Filipinos through every life stage

January 7, 2025 - 9:00am
AIA Philippines, formerly Philam Life and one of the country’s largest life insurance companies, understands life’s...
Business As Usual
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with