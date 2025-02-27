Driving MSME growth: Cebuana Lhuillier Kanegosyo Center reaches over 1 million entrepreneurs with free online coaching

MANILA, Philippines — Cebuana Lhuillier Kanegosyo Center is redefining the landscape for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the Philippines by addressing one of the sector’s most pressing challenges: access to expert business knowledge.

By providing free, practical and targeted coaching, the center has empowered over 1 million MSMEs, equipping them with the skills necessary to build sustainable and competitive businesses.

Jean Henri Lhuillier, president and CEO of Cebuana Lhuillier, underscores the company’s role in strengthening the MSME ecosystem. “We believe that coaching and knowledge-sharing are key drivers of a resilient and thriving MSME sector. The Kanegosyo Center is a testament to our commitment to equipping entrepreneurs with the tools they need to succeed.”

This initiative aligns with broader industry efforts to support business development, reinforcing Cebuana Lhuillier’s position as a key enabler in the financial and entrepreneurial landscape.

A scalable solution for MSME development

Through an extensive library of coaching videos available on its platform, the Kanegosyo Center delivers structured learning on critical business functions. Entrepreneurs gain access to:

Business 101 – Fundamentals of business planning, structuring operations, and long-term sustainability strategies.

Fundamentals of business planning, structuring operations, and long-term sustainability strategies. Marketing & Digital Marketing – Approaches to branding, customer engagement, and leveraging digital platforms for growth.

Approaches to branding, customer engagement, and leveraging digital platforms for growth. Finance – Guidance on financial management, cash flow optimization, and investment strategies.

Guidance on financial management, cash flow optimization, and investment strategies. Legal Matters – Essential compliance knowledge covering business laws, taxation, and regulatory frameworks.

The availability of these resources in an on-demand format ensures that MSMEs—often constrained by time and capital—can integrate learning into their operations without disrupting business continuity. This accessibility not only supports individual entrepreneurs but also strengthens the broader business environment by fostering informed and financially literate enterprises.

Annette Tirol, Cebuana Lhuillier’s senior vice president and group head for Customer Engagement and Market Development highlights the initiative’s long-term impact: “By making expert business knowledge more accessible, we are not just helping individual entrepreneurs—we are reinforcing the foundation of the MSME sector, which plays a crucial role in economic growth.”

Driving industry-wide impact

As Cebuana Lhuillier continues to expand the Kanegosyo Center’s offerings, the goal is to deepen its role as a strategic resource for MSME development. Plans to introduce more advanced topics, enhance engagement, and provide specialized coaching modules reflect a commitment to evolving alongside the sector’s needs.

By championing accessible and expert-driven business education, Cebuana Lhuillier is reinforcing its leadership in the financial and MSME support ecosystem.

Through the Kanegosyo Center, the company is not only shaping the future of individual businesses but also contributing to a more competitive and resilient MSME sector—one that is better equipped to drive sustainable economic growth in the Philippines.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Cebuana Lhuillier. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.