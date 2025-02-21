How Asahi Appliances rekindled its Filipino roots and found new growth through TikTok Shop

MANILA, Philippines — For over four decades, Asahi Appliances has been a household name in the Philippines, known for its durable electric fans and a broad range of home appliances.

Now, the brand has found new momentum in the digital marketplace through TikTok Shop, achieving remarkable growth in the latter part of 2024.

By tapping into TikTok Shop’s unique ACE Indicator System—Assortment, Content and Empowerment—Asahi Appliances has modernized its approach while staying true to its legacy.

Asahi Appliances saw a surge in sales, growing 2,700% year-over-year from Q4 2023 to Q4 2024, and 56.5% quarter-on-quarter from Q3 2024 to Q4 2024. The 11.11 Paskong Panalo Sale played a key role in this momentum, driving sales nearly six times higher than the 10.10 sale that same year.

Reinventing success with digital innovation

Asahi Appliances’s success on TikTok Shop exemplifies how local and heritage brands can thrive in a rapidly evolving digital space.

The platform’s ACE Indicator System, which guides sellers in optimizing their assortment, enhancing content and empowering campaigns, played a central role in this transformation. By refining its product offerings, creating engaging livestreams and maximizing ad placements, Asahi Appliances connected with a new generation of online consumers.

“TikTok Shop has given us a platform to bring our products and story to life in a way that truly resonates with today’s audience,” Eunice Sy, vice president of Asahi Appliances, said. “This has been an opportunity to not just sell, but to engage with our customers on a deeper level, offering them value while staying true to the quality that has defined us since 1982.”

The power of assortment and engagement

Through TikTok Shop, Asahi Appliances curated exclusive offers, including discounts, bundles, and Buy 1 Get 1 deals, tailored to its audience’s preferences. This strategy drove substantial growth, with gross merchandise value (GMV) increasing by 130% quarter-on-quarter.

The brand also embraced TikTok Shop’s tools, such as the Shipping Fee Program and Bonus Cashback Program, to create a seamless and appealing shopping experience.

Complementing these efforts was a robust content strategy that featured daily livestreams and collaborations with creators.

During major campaigns like 11.11, the brand extended livestream durations to seven hours, engaging customers in real time and significantly increasing impressions. These efforts translated into a 361% year on year growth in livestream sales, with product impressions surging 387% quarter-on-quarter.

Building trust in e-commerce

Asahi Appliances’ journey on TikTok Shop reflects the broader value of operating within a safe and trustworthy e-commerce ecosystem.

TikTok Shop ensures compliance with Philippine laws, including requiring Philippine Standards (PS) Licenses or Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) certifications for regulated products. These measures provide assurance to both sellers and consumers, reinforcing the integrity of the platform.

“Trust is the foundation of any thriving digital marketplace,” said Franco Aligaen, Marketing lead of TikTok Shop Philippines. “At TikTok Shop, we go beyond driving growth. We are committed to building a secure and transparent ecosystem where brands like Asahi Appliances can thrive, and consumers can shop with confidence, knowing they are protected by the highest standards of compliance.”

Globally, TikTok Shop has invested over $500 million in safety initiatives, including the development of tools to identify and remove non-compliant products. Programs like the TikTok Shop Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Report further demonstrate its commitment to fostering a secure marketplace.

A blueprint for Filipino excellence

Asahi Appliances’ transformation on TikTok Shop is more than just a business success; it is a testament to the potential of Filipino enterprise in the digital age. By blending innovation with heritage, the brand has demonstrated how traditional businesses can adapt to the demands of a new market while preserving their identity.

“This isn’t just about growing sales; it’s about showing what Filipino craftsmanship can achieve when paired with the right tools,” Sy added. “TikTok Shop has been an invaluable partner in this journey, helping us share our story with customers who value quality and authenticity.”

To explore Asahi Appliances’s innovative offerings and see how they’re embracing the digital marketplace, visit their official TikTok Shop.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by TikTok Shop. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.