AIA Philippines reinforces commitment to empower Filipinos through every life stage

AIA is committed to helping more people live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.

MANILA, Philippines — AIA Philippines, formerly Philam Life and one of the country’s largest life insurance companies, understands life’s unexpected twists and turns. Since 1947, the company has earned the trust of many generations of Filipinos to take care of their protection needs.

Now as AIA, the company is even more committed to offering better solutions tailored to an individual's needs and priorities, empowering them to navigate each chapter with confidence, realize their goals, and secure their future wherever life leads.

A legacy of trust with strengthened capabilities

AIA Philippines is a member of AIA Group Limited, the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group, which operates in 18 markets across Asia Pacific.

“For over 75 years, we have continuously deepened our understanding of Filipinos and their evolving behavior. Now, as part of the AIA Group, we combine our rich local knowledge with global expertise to deliver innovative insurance solutions that address their diverse needs across various life journeys,” said AIA Philippines chief marketing officer Melissa Henson.

“Wherever their path takes them—whether they are starting out, building a family or wanting to leave a legacy for future generations—we are dedicated to stand by them so they can navigate each step with confidence and purpose.”

A partner for both financial and health journeys

“As a purpose-driven company, AIA is committed to helping more people live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives. That's why we offer life protection, health and long-term savings plans that help build Filipino’s financial resilience, and provide relevant solutions that help our customers manage their well-being and protect them against the impact of critical illness,” added Henson.

The company’s extensive suite of product solutions is designed to provide peace of mind.

AIA Max Protect offers comprehensive coverage for accidents, disabilities, unexpected health issues, even wealth transfer. Meanwhile, AIA All-in-One provides life insurance coverage, plus protection against major critical illnesses, accidents, and permanent disability.

AIA Philippines also empowers individuals to take charge of their health through the innovative AIA Vitality program, which offers rewards for living a healthy life. Its wellness program AIA Vitality is packaged with select AIA insurance plans such as AIA All-in-One, and is accessible via a dedicated app.

Expanding reach and capabilities

Beyond products, AIA has continued to build and evolve its Philippine business to reach more Filipinos and help them achieve financial stability and overall well-being.

AIA Philippines has established a diversified distribution network through its growing team of insurance agents or Life Planners, and through BPI AIA, the bancassurance partnership with BPI, one of the largest financial institutions in the Philippines.

The company likewise established AIA Investment Management and Trust Corporation Philippines to provide fund management and global investment expertise that enhances AIA Philippines’ insurance solutions.

In 2023, AIA also acquired MediCard Philippines, one of the country’s top health maintenance organizations (HMO), enabling the company to provide end-to-end health protection to the customers they serve.

“With our extensive distribution network, innovative products, and global capabilities, we are uniquely positioned to help you achieve your goals and be with you wherever life goes,” said Henson.

Editor’s Note: This press release from AIA is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.