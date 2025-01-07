^

Business As Usual

AIA Philippines reinforces commitment to empower Filipinos through every life stage

Philstar.com
January 7, 2025 | 9:00am
AIA Philippines reinforces commitment to empower Filipinos through every life stage
AIA is committed to helping more people live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.

MANILA, Philippines — AIA Philippines, formerly Philam Life and one of the country’s largest life insurance companies, understands life’s unexpected twists and turns. Since 1947, the company has earned the trust of many generations of Filipinos to take care of their protection needs.

Now as AIA, the company is even more committed to offering better solutions tailored to an individual's needs and priorities, empowering them to navigate each chapter with confidence, realize their goals, and secure their future wherever life leads.

A legacy of trust with strengthened capabilities

AIA Philippines is a member of AIA Group Limited, the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group, which operates in 18 markets across Asia Pacific.

“For over 75 years, we have continuously deepened our understanding of Filipinos and their evolving behavior. Now, as part of the AIA Group, we combine our rich local knowledge with global expertise to deliver innovative insurance solutions that address their diverse needs across various life journeys,” said AIA Philippines chief marketing officer Melissa Henson.

“Wherever their path takes them—whether they are starting out, building a family or wanting to leave a legacy for future generations—we are dedicated to stand by them so they can navigate each step with confidence and purpose.”

A partner for both financial and health journeys

“As a purpose-driven company, AIA is committed to helping more people live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives. That's why we offer life protection, health and long-term savings plans that help build Filipino’s financial resilience, and provide relevant solutions that help our customers manage their well-being and protect them against the impact of critical illness,” added Henson.

The company’s extensive suite of product solutions is designed to provide peace of mind.

AIA Max Protect offers comprehensive coverage for accidents, disabilities, unexpected health issues, even wealth transfer. Meanwhile, AIA All-in-One provides life insurance coverage, plus protection against major critical illnesses, accidents, and permanent disability.

AIA Philippines also empowers individuals to take charge of their health through the innovative AIA Vitality program, which offers rewards for living a healthy life. Its wellness program AIA Vitality is packaged with select AIA insurance plans such as AIA All-in-One, and is accessible via a dedicated app.

Expanding reach and capabilities

Beyond products, AIA has continued to build and evolve its Philippine business to reach more Filipinos and help them achieve financial stability and overall well-being.

AIA Philippines has established a diversified distribution network through its growing team of insurance agents or Life Planners, and through BPI AIA, the bancassurance partnership with BPI, one of the largest financial institutions in the Philippines.

The company likewise established AIA Investment Management and Trust Corporation Philippines to provide fund management and global investment expertise that enhances AIA Philippines’ insurance solutions.

In 2023, AIA also acquired MediCard Philippines, one of the country’s top health maintenance organizations (HMO), enabling the company to provide end-to-end health protection to the customers they serve.

“With our extensive distribution network, innovative products, and global capabilities, we are uniquely positioned to help you achieve your goals and be with you wherever life goes,” said Henson.

 

Editor’s Note: This press release from AIA is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

AIA PHILAM LIFE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Tax lawyer shares ideas about paying proper taxes
December 17, 2024 - 12:00am

Tax lawyer shares ideas about paying proper taxes

December 17, 2024 - 12:00am
The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has turned more aggressive in chasing tax violators, whether businesses or individuals....
Business As Usual
fbtw
FWD Philippines, Security Bank extend partnership for the next generation of Filipinos
December 16, 2024 - 10:00am

FWD Philippines, Security Bank extend partnership for the next generation of Filipinos

December 16, 2024 - 10:00am
FWD Life Insurance (FWD Philippines) and Security Bank Corporation have extended their strategic partnership to bolster financial...
Business As Usual
fbtw
SCG prioritizes efficiency, sustainable growth in Q3
December 5, 2024 - 12:00am

SCG prioritizes efficiency, sustainable growth in Q3

December 5, 2024 - 12:00am
SCG (Siam Cement Group) reported a slight revenue increase to P609.9 billion in the first nine months of 2024.
Business As Usual
fbtw
Cebuana Lhuillier: The premier financial gateway for remittances and beyond
brandSpace
November 29, 2024 - 9:30am

Cebuana Lhuillier: The premier financial gateway for remittances and beyond

November 29, 2024 - 9:30am
With more than 30 years of experience in the money transfer industry, Cebuana Lhuillier has become an indispensable part of...
Business As Usual
fbtw
How Maya is transforming its workplace with AI, gaining global recognition
brandSpace
November 28, 2024 - 8:00am

How Maya is transforming its workplace with AI, gaining global recognition

November 28, 2024 - 8:00am
Digital bank Maya is harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) to boost workplace productivity and empower employees—a...
Business As Usual
fbtw
Global Dominion dominates as loans released in a month reach P1 billion
brandSpace
November 25, 2024 - 1:00pm

Global Dominion dominates as loans released in a month reach P1 billion

November 25, 2024 - 1:00pm
This lending company, which started in 2003, appears to be unstoppable from making it to the top among other industry pl...
Business As Usual
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with