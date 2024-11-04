^

Business As Usual

Global Dominion dominates as loans released in a month reach P1 billion

Philstar.com
November 4, 2024 | 3:00pm
for Global Dominion
Global Dominion dominates as loans released in a month reach P1 billion
This lending company, which started in 2003, appears to be unstoppable from making it to the top among other industry players.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine financing companyGlobal Dominion achieved yet another remarkable milestone in its recent loan releases that reached P1 billion in just one month (October 2024). This beats its former record of P980 million.

"We've only just begun," said its president and managing director Patricia Poco-Palacios. With more than 116 branches and marketing offices nationwide, Global Dominion aims to be of service to more Filipinos through its accessible and innovative loan products and services.

Chairman Ruben Lugtu II uttered his appreciation to the company's employees which he calls "the key to Global Dominion's success." The financing business has more than 1,700 employees as of this writing.

"Superb!" exclaimed Robert Jordan Jr., CEO and vice chairman, when asked about the company's latest achievement. He explained that more milestones are to come given the team's efforts to expand its new divisions dedicated to branches, car financing, truck financing, real estate mortgage loans and real estate financing.

This lending company, which started in 2003, appears to be unstoppable from making it to the top among other industry players. With its aggressive growth, there is no doubt that it will truly live by its battle cry for the upcoming year, "Dominate!"

"Global Dominion is a place where people are empowered to make decisions, take ownership of their work and feel genuinely valued for their contributions," said Samuel Carino, DCOO and branch division general manager.

"It’s a space where everyone feels safe to share ideas, concerns and opinions without fear of judgment, embraces trial-and-learn approaches to innovation, and receives constructive feedback that drives continuous improvement," he added, when asked about the team's secret to success.

 

Know more about Global Dominion's vehicle mortgage loan, vehicle financing, real estate mortgage loan, real estate financing and doctors' loan through gdfi.com.ph.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Global Dominion. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

vuukle comment

GLOBAL DOMINION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
M Lhuillier, AUB forge strategic partnership to enhance financial services
September 27, 2024 - 4:00pm

M Lhuillier, AUB forge strategic partnership to enhance financial services

September 27, 2024 - 4:00pm
Remittance and financial services company M Lhuillier has announced a new partnership with Asia United Bank (AUB), which aims...
Business As Usual
fbtw
RCBC elevates digital transformation with Versa Secure SD-WAN
brandSpace
September 12, 2024 - 2:10pm

RCBC elevates digital transformation with Versa Secure SD-WAN

September 12, 2024 - 2:10pm
ICT distributor VSTECS Phils. Inc. is proud to announce the successful deployment of Versa Secure SD-WAN for RCBC, one of...
Business As Usual
fbtw
SCG reports P5.856B H1 net profit, focuses on navigating economic challenges
September 1, 2024 - 12:00am

SCG reports P5.856B H1 net profit, focuses on navigating economic challenges

September 1, 2024 - 12:00am
SCG recently announced its operating results for Q2/2024, reporting a surge in its second-quarter profit, buoyed by economic...
Business As Usual
fbtw
Global Dominion raises funding from maiden corporate notes issue
brandSpace
August 27, 2024 - 11:10am

Global Dominion raises funding from maiden corporate notes issue

August 27, 2024 - 11:10am
Global Dominion also secured additional financing of up to P1.3 billion from its other relationship banks at the end of the...
Business As Usual
fbtw
Jump Interactions offers reliable and cost-effective online learning solutions in Philippines
August 27, 2024 - 12:00am

Jump Interactions offers reliable and cost-effective online learning solutions in Philippines

August 27, 2024 - 12:00am
Here are best reasons to choose Jump Interactions for your next e-training program.
Business As Usual
fbtw
&lsquo;Tuloy Ang Negosyo!&rsquo; Global Dominion launches segment on GTV&rsquo;s biz show
brandSpace
August 19, 2024 - 3:10pm

‘Tuloy Ang Negosyo!’ Global Dominion launches segment on GTV’s biz show

August 19, 2024 - 3:10pm
Financing company Global Dominion continues to take part in the television program Negosyo Goals on GTV. This time, Global...
Business As Usual
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with