No one left behind, ePLDT eases Philippine organizations leap into the digital future

MANILA, Philippines — Digital transformation is a complex and challenging process, unless you have the support of an experienced partner. ePLDT’s suite of digital solutions spanning cloud services, data center, cybersecurity, and AI as well as its seasoned team of IT professionals has enabled it to streamline the digitalization journeys of organizations from all over the Philippines.

When implemented correctly, today’s technology solutions can enable organizations to cut costs, boost efficiency, and even expedite the creative process. As technologies rapidly evolve and IT talent remains scarce, it has become daunting for Philippine companies to embark on the complicated process of digitalization by themselves.

This is where ePLDT, the ICT subsidiary of PLDT, is bridging the gap. This company is revolutionizing the country’s business operations through adaptive multi-cloud, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that can be customized to every organization’s needs.

Reggie Regino, VP and chief sales officer of ePLDT, discussed how this tech company’s approach centers on continuously innovating to deliver transformative impact for businesses all over the Philippines.

Before beginning the interview, Regino stressed that ePLDT’s priority is to create outcome-based solutions. ePLDT recognizes that digital transformation requires more than a one-size-fits-all approach and the company is committed to customizing solutions that align with each client's objectives, infrastructure, and budget.

To that end, ePLDT transitioned from being a strict single-cloud provider to offering a more versatile multi-cloud solution.

“From having a single cloud, we have expanded our partner ecosystem to encompass these major cloud providers: Microsoft, Google, AWS, Salesforce, Alibaba Cloud and, more recently, Huawei Cloud. Each provider brings its own unique strengths to our line up,” Regino remarked.

By presenting its clients with a multi-cloud offering, ePLDT can extend to them flexibility and choice. It allows ePLDT to cater to various customer needs and investment appetites—especially those dealing with legacy systems that are challenging to migrate to the cloud—while at the same time empowers clients to leverage the strengths of various providers and avoid vendor lock-in.

He additionally described how ePLDT follows a hybrid cloud model that enables companies to seamlessly integrate public and private cloud environments. This way, organizations can find the balance between security and optimizing performance, scalability and costs.

Moreover, ePLDT does not simply provide the chosen cloud solution and leaves the organizations to figure out the unfamiliar technology. The company guides its clients throughout the adoption process and helps them maximize these digital tools for long-term success.

Regino even highlighted that migrating to the cloud can lead to substantial savings. “We show clients the cost efficiency through our Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) study, comparing the costs of maintaining on-premises systems versus moving to the cloud. This includes considerations for hardware refreshes, maintenance, licenses, and security,” he added.

Regino further noted, “Sometimes, clients don’t realize the benefits of automating repetitive processes, which can lead to significant cost efficiencies and growth.”

ePLDT’s cloud and data center services are the backbone of its digitalization product line, but they are far from the entirety of it. ePLDT‘s constantly expanding range also encompasses cybersecurity and AI solutions to address its clients’ requirements for end-to-end digital transformation.

Regino emphasized the fundamental need for cybersecurity when undertaking digitalization. The current threat landscape is rife with attackers whose methods are only growing more sophisticated. To protect its clients, ePLDT ensures that its cloud solutions are fortified with built-in security measures that swiftly detect, respond and recover from attacks.

Technology, though, is only one part of cybersecurity. Regino pointed out that training employees to recognize and respond to threats is another aspect of this discipline covered by ePLDT’s offerings. “We conduct penetration testing and phishing simulations to make clients aware of potential vulnerabilities [that can come from their employees],” he explained.

Lastly, their AI solutions are poised to open exciting opportunities for organizations. From their AI-powered customer service conversational chatbot service to their access to the AI assistant, Microsoft Copilot, ePLDT is just beginning to help companies explore where AI can take them.

“AI is where the cloud was 15 years ago. The use cases for AI will continue to grow, and it’s essential to have the right partner to navigate this landscape,” Regino asserted.

As he wrapped up, Regino looked forward to the future of digital transformation in the country and ePLDT’s role in it. “We're here to help clients navigate these transitions and ensure they have the most efficient and effective solutions for their needs,” he affirmed.

