^

Business As Usual

Destigmatizing vaping through balance understanding

The Philippine Star
September 29, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Over the years, vaping has emerged as a contentious topic, sparking debates about its potential benefits and risks. As a harm reduction tool aimed at helping smokers quit traditional cigarettes, vaping has garnered both support and skepticism. The stigma attached to vaping often arises from misinformation, misunderstandings, and its association with broader concerns such as youth uptake and the lack of long-term research.

Recently, a renowned Filipino actress known for her journey from child stardom to teen sensation, found herself at the center of controversy when a video allegedly showing her vaping surfaced online. This incident sparked discussions about her responsibility as an actress.

The video in question showed the celebrity vaping, raising concerns about the potential impact on her predominantly young audience. As the controversy unfolded, she opted to address the issue head-on, took a bold stance by speaking up and asserted her right to privacy. Interestingly, many individuals have rallied to her defense, emphasizing the importance of allowing adults to make their choices free from unwarranted scrutiny.

However, this incident underscores a broader pattern of stigma affecting individuals who choose to vape. This stigma is not limited to popular individuals; it is pervasive in society, affecting people from all walks of life who have embraced vaping as an alternative to traditional smoking.

Cultural values significantly influence the image of vaping. In some regions, smoking has long been linked with rebellion and counterculture, while vaping may be viewed as a newer and less understood phenomenon. These cultural biases can contribute to the stigmatization of vaping, which makes it challenging for individuals to make informed decisions about harm reduction.

As the vaping landscape continues to evolve, the focus remains on scientific evidence and empathy for adult smokers striving to choose better alternative. This is where there is a need for a comprehensive understanding of the health effects of vaping and the value of equipping adult smokers with informed decisions about their health instead of focusing solely on their personal choices.

vuukle comment

VAPE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
4 'mega' solutions to make your brand stand out this holiday season
brandSpace
6 days ago

4 'mega' solutions to make your brand stand out this holiday season

By May Dedicatoria | 6 days ago
Corporate marketing teams, business enthusiasts, industry experts and thought leaders gathered at Xylo BGC where they discussed...
Business As Usual
fbtw

COMS 360 wins multiple top awards at the 4th ASEAN PR Excellence Awards

10 days ago
COMS 360, a leading public relations and communication consulting agency based in the Philippines, won multiple top awards at the recently concluded 4th ASEAN Public Relations Excellence Awards held in Ho Chi Minh...
10 days ago
Business As Usual
fbtw
Solane LPG, GCash partner to provide cashless, credit payment options for LPG purchase
brandSpace
14 days ago

Solane LPG, GCash partner to provide cashless, credit payment options for LPG purchase

14 days ago
The landmark partnership enables Solane LPG users to pay for their liquefied petroleum gas tanks and refill through GCash...
Business As Usual
fbtw
VeritasPay is empowering SMEs through digital payment acceptance
brandSpace
14 days ago

VeritasPay is empowering SMEs through digital payment acceptance

14 days ago
VeritasPay Philippines Inc. is a payment provider that offers digital payment solutions. They are consistently climbing up...
Business As Usual
fbtw
Sant&eacute; ignites Rise Up Movement as it celebrates 16th anniversary
brandSpace
14 days ago

Santé ignites Rise Up Movement as it celebrates 16th anniversary

14 days ago
Santé has successfully expanded its operations globally, increased its business owners’ reach to keep up with...
Business As Usual
fbtw

Southstar Drug and Maxicare partner to offer health essentials and services

September 13, 2023 - 12:00am
Being healthy and feeling good is not just about hitting the gym or eating your veggies.
September 13, 2023 - 12:00am
Business As Usual
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with