Millennial couple’s investment journey starts at The Olive Place

MANILA, Philippines — A common misconception about millennials is that they are not financially responsible and savvy. The Arrietas—Luis Antonio and Janina Jamila—are a young couple who are set to prove this otherwise. Thirty-one-year-old Luis works as an operations officer while thirty-year-old Janina is an accounting manager.

On top of the newlyweds’ list of priorities is putting their hard-earned money to good use. “Since we've been together, we've always dreamed that we would make passive income. One of the ways we thought we could do that was by investing in real estate,” says Luis.

Luis and Janina Arrieta are a millennial couple who have found a wise investment at DataLand Inc.’s The Olive Place condominium in Mandaluyong City.

They made a thorough study of the market and initially considered buying property in popular locations such as Quezon City. However, they feel fortunate to have found a great investment opportunity at The Olive Place vertical community in Mandaluyong City, developed by DataLand Inc. (DLI).

“As a newly married couple, price was our main criteria. The Olive Place is very affordable but doesn’t skip out on the quality. You'll see it in the finishing of the unit and the smaller details,” explains Janina. This is because DLI is backed by the expertise of its parent company, quadruple-A construction company DDT Konstract Inc. (DDTKI).

The Olive Place development by DataLand Inc. lives up to the company’s mission to provide quality beyond the basics.

Location was another consideration. “It’s near major urban areas such as Pasig, Quezon City and Rockwell in Makati, making it very accessible,” adds Luis. Because of these advantages, the couple was able to lease out almost immediately the 26.53-square-meter studio premier flex unit that they got at The Olive Place’s first tower.

The unit was ready for occupancy since the condominium began turnover in its first tower in 2020, despite the challenges of the pandemic. The second and last tower is currently under construction. “We'll continue to lease the unit out as an investment. It’s also good to know we have a backup property in case we might need it in the future,” says Luis. ?

The couple also cites DLI’s quality service that made the transaction even more rewarding and fulfilling. “The whole experience was pleasant for us—from looking at the model units to dealing with the staff, the whole buying experience was easy and hassle-free,” says Janina.

“We have high standards, and so do our friends and family. We have no problem recommending that they also get a unit The Olive Place and from DataLand projects,” concludes Luis.

For more information, visit www.datalandinc.com