^

Business As Usual

GDP appoints new executive director

Philstar.com
September 25, 2023 | 9:17am
GDP appoints new executive director
Mishy Co is a graduate of UP Diliman in 2008, and pursued certification studies in Georgetown University in Washington D.C. to hone her skills in social and public policy. 

GoDigital Pilipinas (GDP), an organization which seeks to uplift the lives of the Filipino people through the adoption of digital services as convened by the Presidential Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC)-Digital Infrastructure, recently announced the appointment of Mishy Co as executive director and trustee of the corporation.

Co’s new role is to serve the GDP movement of the PSAC-Digital Infrastructure, which recently earned praise from President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. for its initiatives in driving digital advancements across the country. 

PSAC Digital Infrastructure Lead and UnionDigital Bank President Henry Aguda expressed the group’s warm welcome for Co and the new members of the Board of Trustees, lauding her “unwavering commitment to the objectives of the GoDigital Pilipinas Movement.”

"I am confident that her experience, skills and steadfast dedication to government initiatives will make a significant contribution to the success of our digital transformation initiatives,” he continued.

Co’s professional background in the digital space is expected to beef up the PSAC-Digital Infrastructure Sector’s capability to support the nation’s development blueprint and digitalization agenda through the GDP movement.

GDP chairperson Carlos Gatmaitan expressed his support and commendation for Co's “expertise and passion in policies and programs” that promote the development of digital infrastructure and services. 

He added: “The Board and I look forward to her capabilities and leadership, which is much needed to help the country succeed in the digital economy."

With her appointment, Co also serves The Bureau PH in her capacity as Managing Director, developing digital strategies and content in support of good governance and public policies. 

“I am very thankful to all my fellows for the warm welcome. We all share the same vision – that is the digital advancement of the Philippines,” Co said. 

She also expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to “contribute to the realization of our President’s vision of ushering in an era of innovation and progress, powered by digital initiatives.”

Co is a graduate of UP Diliman in 2008, and pursued certification studies in Georgetown University in Washington D.C. to hone her skills in social and public policy. 

“It is my intention to further the development of policies and programs including the promotion of digital literacy, the uplifting of digital skills and capabilities, the creation of new business opportunities to support the digital economy, and lastly to ensure digital rights, protection and privacy.”

The Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) of the Philippines was established by the Office of the President to foster innovative partnerships and to establish stronger relationships between the private and public sectors. 

Meanwhile, the Digital Infrastructure Sector of the Council was established to provide practical recommendations focused on advocacies such as digitization initiatives, and digital literacy and inclusion. 

GDP aims to propel the nation’s digital landscape to new heights, empowering its citizens and businesses alike through digital innovation.

"The PSAC Digital Infrastructure group is always ready to showcase its full support for the nation's development blueprint and digitalization agenda through the GoDigital Pilipinas movement,” said Aguda. “By collaborating with the public and private sectors, our vision is to ensure that every Filipino has the tools and skills necessary to thrive in their digital endeavors.”

vuukle comment

BUSINESS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Sant&eacute; ignites Rise Up Movement as it celebrates 16th anniversary
brandSpace
11 days ago

Santé ignites Rise Up Movement as it celebrates 16th anniversary

11 days ago
Santé has successfully expanded its operations globally, increased its business owners’ reach to keep up with...
Business As Usual
fbtw

Southstar Drug and Maxicare partner to offer health essentials and services

12 days ago
Being healthy and feeling good is not just about hitting the gym or eating your veggies.
12 days ago
Business As Usual
fbtw
&lsquo;Conflict is important&rsquo; plus many other lessons at &lsquo;Family Business Continuity&rsquo; forum
Partner
September 7, 2023 - 9:00am

‘Conflict is important’ plus many other lessons at ‘Family Business Continuity’ forum

By May Dedicatoria | September 7, 2023 - 9:00am
In a recent exclusive event titled “Family Business Continuity: Ensuring a Fail-proof Succession Plan,” hosted...
Business As Usual
fbtw
GCash waives QR transaction fees for micro-merchants
brandSpace
September 5, 2023 - 11:00am

GCash waives QR transaction fees for micro-merchants

September 5, 2023 - 11:00am
GCash, waives the QRPH transaction fees or merchant discount rates for micro-merchants who use the scan-to-pay service, until...
Business As Usual
fbtw
Easy Franchise marks 3rd year of #FranchiseDay event, unveils incubation program awardees
brandSpace
September 1, 2023 - 2:00pm

Easy Franchise marks 3rd year of #FranchiseDay event, unveils incubation program awardees

September 1, 2023 - 2:00pm
Easy Franchise, the Philippines’ first go-to platform for franchising, kicked off its annual "Franchise Day" on August...
Business As Usual
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with