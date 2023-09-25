GDP appoints new executive director

Mishy Co is a graduate of UP Diliman in 2008, and pursued certification studies in Georgetown University in Washington D.C. to hone her skills in social and public policy.

GoDigital Pilipinas (GDP), an organization which seeks to uplift the lives of the Filipino people through the adoption of digital services as convened by the Presidential Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC)-Digital Infrastructure, recently announced the appointment of Mishy Co as executive director and trustee of the corporation.

Co’s new role is to serve the GDP movement of the PSAC-Digital Infrastructure, which recently earned praise from President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. for its initiatives in driving digital advancements across the country.

PSAC Digital Infrastructure Lead and UnionDigital Bank President Henry Aguda expressed the group’s warm welcome for Co and the new members of the Board of Trustees, lauding her “unwavering commitment to the objectives of the GoDigital Pilipinas Movement.”

"I am confident that her experience, skills and steadfast dedication to government initiatives will make a significant contribution to the success of our digital transformation initiatives,” he continued.

Co’s professional background in the digital space is expected to beef up the PSAC-Digital Infrastructure Sector’s capability to support the nation’s development blueprint and digitalization agenda through the GDP movement.

GDP chairperson Carlos Gatmaitan expressed his support and commendation for Co's “expertise and passion in policies and programs” that promote the development of digital infrastructure and services.

He added: “The Board and I look forward to her capabilities and leadership, which is much needed to help the country succeed in the digital economy."

With her appointment, Co also serves The Bureau PH in her capacity as Managing Director, developing digital strategies and content in support of good governance and public policies.

“I am very thankful to all my fellows for the warm welcome. We all share the same vision – that is the digital advancement of the Philippines,” Co said.

She also expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to “contribute to the realization of our President’s vision of ushering in an era of innovation and progress, powered by digital initiatives.”

“It is my intention to further the development of policies and programs including the promotion of digital literacy, the uplifting of digital skills and capabilities, the creation of new business opportunities to support the digital economy, and lastly to ensure digital rights, protection and privacy.”

The Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) of the Philippines was established by the Office of the President to foster innovative partnerships and to establish stronger relationships between the private and public sectors.

Meanwhile, the Digital Infrastructure Sector of the Council was established to provide practical recommendations focused on advocacies such as digitization initiatives, and digital literacy and inclusion.

GDP aims to propel the nation’s digital landscape to new heights, empowering its citizens and businesses alike through digital innovation.

"The PSAC Digital Infrastructure group is always ready to showcase its full support for the nation's development blueprint and digitalization agenda through the GoDigital Pilipinas movement,” said Aguda. “By collaborating with the public and private sectors, our vision is to ensure that every Filipino has the tools and skills necessary to thrive in their digital endeavors.”