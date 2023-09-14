Solane LPG, GCash partner to provide cashless, credit payment options for LPG purchase

(From left) G-Xchange Inc. (GCash) Head of Commercial Sales and Operations Group Luigi Reyes, GCash President and CEO Oscar 'Renren' Reyes, Isla Petroleum & Gas Corporation COO Banjo Castillo and Isla LPG Corporation CEO Tonito Gonzalez

The collaboration allows Solane customers to pay for their Solane LPG tanks and refill using GCash, including loan products GCredit and GGives

MANILA, Philippines — Trusted LPG brand Solane has partnered with leading finance superapp GCash, as it aims to provide more Filipinos with convenient access to safe and quality kitchen fuel and flexible payment options.

The landmark partnership enables Solane LPG users to pay for their liquefied petroleum gas tanks and refill through GCash and choose to pay for their products now or later through loan products GCredit and GGives.

“We at Solane want to bring peace of mind to our customers through safe and quality LPG products and partnering with GCash will bring this peace of mind to more and more Filipinos,” Isla Petroleum & Gas Corporation COO Banjo Castillo said during the partnership signing together with GCash executives.

Customers may pay using their GCash wallet at select distributors and retail partners through GCash Scan-to-Pay facilities.

For those who prefer to place their orders through the Solane LPG app or the Solane web ordering portal, GCash is also available as a payment method, enabling customers to order from the comfort of their homes, pay ahead and simply wait for their Solane LPG tank refill to be delivered by Solane’s Hatid Bahay riders.

Eligible GCash users may also pay using GCredit, GCash's credit line, powered by CIMB, and GGives, its buy now pay later installment option, enabling them to purchase their LPG refill even without available cash on-hand or when budget is tight.

“Not everybody has enough cash on-hand to pay for their LPG tank or refill. With GCredit and GGives, consumers have the option to pay in 30 days or even in staggered payments of up to 24 months,” GCash Head of Commercial Sales and Operations Group Luigi Reyes said.

As around 54% of Filipinos still rely on traditional cooking fuels such as charcoal and fuelwood, Solane hopes that the partnership will enable more Filipinos to afford quality cooking fuel without compromising their health and safety.

“When we say financial inclusion, we immediately think about savings or having access to loans. But in fact, it’s just one aspect. A more practical side of financial inclusion is financing for better everyday life,” GCash President and CEO Renren Reyes said.

“Now, customers can access better, cleaner, safer cooking or heating alternatives with the proper finance partner because now they can pay through GCredit and GGives,” Reyes added.

Discount for GCash users

Solane is giving away up to P300 in discount vouchers to new and loyal customers who will purchase their Solane LPG tanks and refill and pay cashless using GCash, from September 15 to 18.

To be eligible, customers must place their order through the Solane LPG app and select GCash as their payment option upon checkout.

Each transaction qualifies users for a P150 voucher they can use on their next purchase, for a maximum of two vouchers per Solane LPG app user.

Customers may also purchase through participating Solane showrooms. They must pay using the GCash scan-to-pay facility and create an account in Solane LPG app using the same GCash number. They will then get a P150 voucher, which can be used for their next order on the Solane LPG app. Participating showrooms may be checked here.

Vouchers will be credited to the user’s Solane voucher wallet within 30 business days after the promo period ends. To avail of the exclusive discount, simply enter the voucher code upon checkout of your next refill on the Solane LPG app. Vouchers can only be used until Dec. 31, 2023.

To know more about the promo mechanics, visit Solane’s website at https://solane.com.ph/events-promotions/.

You may also reach out to the Solane Hatid Bahay Hotline +632 8887 5555 (Metro Manila) or text at 0918-8875555 or 0917-8977555 or send a private message through Facebook Messenger

Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. 175321

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Solane. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.