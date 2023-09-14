VeritasPay is empowering SMEs through digital payment acceptance

^

September 14, 2023
VeritasPay Philippines Inc. is a payment provider that offers digital payment solutions.
MANILA, Philippine — Digital payment acceptance is something that’s known but not entirely accessible, particularly for businesses that don’t have healthy capital. It’s either that, or they don’t know where and how to begin, or just hesitant about the advancements. Then, there are others who are just stuck with traditional methods and generally unaware of what’s available.

Whichever side a business is on, that’s where a payment provider like VeritasPay can come in to provide the necessary services. 

VeritasPay Philippines Inc. is a payment provider that offers digital payment solutions. They are consistently climbing up the ranks, expanding more and more, and steadily making the rounds in the industry supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through their platform. 

Empowering SMEs by building a path towards seamless and secure digital transaction capabilities is what VeritasPay lives for. It’s a goal that branches into many great things, like payment processing flexibility and a better-flowing payment ecosystem.

Targeting small and medium-sized enterprises

While VeritasPay is open to enterprises of all sizes, their payment solutions best fit SMEs since it’s them who need premium payment technologies the most, and VeritasPay offers multiple solutions at SME-friendly rates.

They face numerous challenges when adopting such solutions, such as financial constraints, limited resources, technological barriers and various other aspects, but whichever it may be, VeritasPay’s business model can alleviate obstacles by offering flexible payment services tailored to unique needs.

Eager to help merchants, VeritasPay has gathered a diverse array of businesses into its fold. From the everyday stores to the most specific specialty outlets. Mixed in all of that are varied requirements and preferences, further ensuring that SMEs can access the benefits of digital payments.

VeritasPay's commitment to supporting SMEs stems from understanding potential. Such are the lifeblood of local economies, often driving innovation and creating jobs.

Also, by providing accessible and reliable digital payment solutions, they are empowered to compete on a level playing field with larger enterprises. That support translates into increased revenue, enhanced customer satisfaction and improved operational efficiency.

Accepting digital payments unlocks vast opportunities for small businesses, and the integration of VeritasPay's payment technology into POS/terminals, mobile devices, and/or online stores allows SMEs to offer improved customer experience. 

Here are more reasons why accepting digital payments can foster growth for small businesses:

  • Expanding customer base: Small businesses can attract a wider range of customers by being digitally ready, including those who prefer the convenience and security of cashless transactions. An expanded customer base will lead to increased sales, and more buzz through word of mouth.
     
  • Enhancing customer experience: Customer satisfaction is achieved with digital payment processing as it provides cashless/contactless methods, reduced waiting times, and personalized services.
     
  • Streamlining operations: Digital payments automate the transaction process, reducing the need for manual handling of cash and minimizing the risk of human error. This efficiency allows small businesses to focus on core operations, improve productivity, and allocate resources more effectively.
     
  • Access to valuable data insights: VeritasPay's digital payment solutions provide SMEs with valuable data analytics and reporting tools through VeritasPay Hub. Business owners can gain insights into customer behavior, transaction trends and purchase patterns, enabling them to make informed decisions and tailor their offerings to meet customer demands more effectively.
     
  • Building trust and credibility: Accepting digital payments signals to customers that a business is modern, secure and trustworthy. In an era where cybersecurity is paramount, VeritasPay's robust security measures ensure that SMEs and their customers can conduct transactions knowing their data is protected.

VeritasPay's unwavering dedication to supporting small and medium-sized enterprises by providing accessible and reliable digital payment solutions puts them into an exclusive tier of providers. It’s a unique trail, and they may have found their space in the competitive field of fintech, all while helping businesses flourish.

 

For more info on VeritasPay and its services, visit www.veritaspay.com and follow www.facebook.com/veritaspay/

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by VeritasPay. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

