GCash waives QR transaction fees for micro-merchants

GCash, waives the QRPH transaction fees or merchant discount rates for micro-merchants who use the scan-to-pay service, until the end-of-2023.

MANILA, Philippines — GCash, the Philippines’ leading financial super app, waives the QRPH transaction fees or merchant discount rates (MDRs) for micro-merchants who use the scan-to-pay service, until the end-of-2023.

In addition to this, micro-merchants have access to an increased wallet limit of up to P500,000 per month. Moreover, the 1.5% transaction fee is waived up to P100,000 in gross sales.

E-wallets and other payment platforms charge fees as high as 2% for the use of their cashless transaction services such as QR-based and card payments.

“For GCash, making this service free means micro-entrepreneurs can earn a little extra for their families through safe cashless transactions. We are committed to working with our micro-entrepreneurs to achieve their business goals in the digital economy," said Ren-Ren Reyes, president and CEO of G-Xchange Inc., the mobile wallet operator of GCash.

Micro-merchants are those with businesses that are smaller in scale, such as sari-sari store owners, public market vendors and online sellers.

Making use of GCash’s scan-to-pay enables faster tracking of payments received for merchants without imposing any additional cost, even for their customers.

“We are one with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, in its goal of bringing more micro-merchants into the digital economy. Together with our partners, we will equip micro, small, and medium enterprises with the right tools and products so they can grow their businesses safely and conveniently,” Reyes said.

To date, GCash has been empowering 845,000 small-scale community merchants with various digital financial solutions.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by GCash. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.