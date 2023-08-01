DHC showcases offerings with up to 40 percent savings

MANILA, Philippines — Make the trip to the mall truly worthwhile and experience A World of Discovery at the 2nd floor, The Atrium at The Podium Mall, Mandaluyong—where Discovery Hospitality Corporation (DHC) showcases up to 40% savings on stays, dining vouchers, and event packages for its luxury and award-winning hotels and resorts.

Celebrate in the Country’s Finest Islands

Feel the pristine white sand and ride its different water activities while seeing the stunning fall of the golden sun as you enter the nightlife of Boracay. In celebration of its Sweet 16th Birthday, Discovery Shores Boracay offers exclusive deals for relaxing accommodations for a 2-night stay such as its Junior Suite at PHP 26,999 nett or a more spacious space with its Signature One-Bedroom Suite at PHP 43,999 nett.

Be mesmerized by the breathtaking beauty of nature and marine life of Dimakya Island, Coron, on, where Club Paradise Palawan offers a luxurious and tranquil escape. For its 10th Birthday, guests can enjoy a relaxing stay at Club Paradise Palawan’s Garden Suite for PHP 24,999 nett and Oceanview Suite for PHP 26,999 nett, both for 2-night stays.

Stays at Discovery Shores Boracay and Club Paradise Palawan include daily breakfast for two, roundtrip land and boat transfers from the airport, and PHP 2,000 resort credits (per night). Dining and Spa vouchers are also available to purchase in order to make their stay extra special.

Experience something new

Embark on a journey of wonder and discovery as DHC introduces two new properties under its redefined Discovery Resorts brand and a new brand, Signature Collection, along with a quaint garden beach resort on Samal Island.

Discover the wonders of the Island Garden City of Samal through the first and only Discovery Resort brand in Mindanao, with the biggest resort convention facilities in Davao. The newest 5-star luxury resort in the region offers the most magnificent views of the Davao Gulf and is located in a sprawling enclave of carefully curated meeting spaces, dining destinations, and relaxing landscapes in the country’s premiere Resort City. Enjoy suites and villas starting at PHP 9,180++ and take advantage of aqua and non-aqua activities, fulfilling travel dreams amidst the relaxing landscape.

Signature Collection is a portfolio of city and resort The Signature, each with its own style, voice, and personality. To bring this brand alive, the flagship property resort, is Manami Resort, situated in Sipalay City, Negros Occidental. Nestled amid lush greenery, this dream destination offers stays in stunning suites starting at PHP 13,500++, each complemented by additional privileges like a 60-minute Linong Signature Touch Massage for two (2) persons, daily refreshments by the poolside, and daily breakfast for two (2) persons at Lingaw Restaurant.

Experience the seaside charm of Samal Island at Chema's By The Sea, offering cozy cottages and cabanas starting at PHP 7,630 nett, along with standard resort inclusions like breakfast, roundtrip boat transfers, refreshments upon arrival, amenities, wireless internet access, and use of two (2) swimming pools.

Vacation in the City

Meanwhile, in the metro, get a staycation like no other at Discovery Primea’s Business Flat for PHP 8,500.00 nett, inclusive of breakfast for two. Guests can also avail of vouchers for dining experiences such as PHP 999 nett for their Salad Room at Restaurant Tapenade, PHP 1,110 nett at Gilarmi Lounge for its Gin Library, and PHP 4,000 nett at Flame to experience a mouthwatering dinner tasting. Opt for a relaxing 60-minute Signature Massage voucher for PHP 2,500 net.

Discovery Suites in Ortigas also offers a variety of rooms that are perfect for a group getaway. Choose to avail of room only, starting at PHP 4,500.00 nett, or breakfast at PHP 5,500.00 nett, from its Junior Suite until its Bedroom Suites, inclusive of access to its indoor pool and fitness center and a 10% discount on food and beverage.

Apart from the accommodation deals and vouchers, guests planning their dream weddings can enjoy offers such as PHP 10,000 savings on the reservation fee for any wedding package at Discovery Shores Boracay and Club Paradise Palawan. For Chema's By The Sea, the exclusivity fee of PHP 25,000 is waived.

Book at The Podium event and stand a chance to win a 3-day, 2-night stay at Discovery Samal, including roundtrip tickets via Cebu Pacific. Sign up as a member of My Discovery Elite and get 200 MDE bonus points. Plus, My Discovery Elite members who book a minimum of two (2) nights will get a chance to win one (1) complimentary room night at the property of their choice.

Visit Discovery Hospitality Corporation’s A World of Discovery happening on July 28–30, 2023, at the 2nd floor, The Atrium, The Podium Mall. For more information, visit their website at https://bit.ly/Discovery-Podium2023. DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-172668 Series of 2023