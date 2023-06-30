^

Business As Usual

Ling Nam partners with Doña Maria on their newest menu offering

The Philippine Star
June 30, 2023 | 12:00am

Popular Chinese food chain Ling Nam is serving up some new and delicious rice meals, in partnership with Doña Maria.

These new Ling Nam Rice Bowls are on-the-go meals featuring Ling Nam’s famous rice toppings served on a bed of premium quality Doña Maria rice. For only ? 250, Chinese food lovers can enjoy a steaming bowl of rice topped with their choice of a perfectly tender Braised Beef Wanton, Braised Beef, Pork Asado, Lemon Chicken, Siomai, or Pork Dumplings.

Ling Nam, which recently celebrated its 73rd anniversary, was acquired by House of Fruitas (HoF) in 2022. Ling Nam joins HoF as one of its premier brands, HoF remains one of the most successful food cart businesses in the country, with beloved brands such as Fruitas, Jamaican Pattie, and Balai Pandesal.

“Ling Nam’s famous Beef-Wonton Noodles, congee, and dim sum selection are iconic dishes that made a once-humble restaurant parlor into a beloved brand. It is an honor and privilege to become a steward of its legacy. As we always do with brands under HoF, we take what’s amazing about Ling Nam and improve upon it,” said HoF CMO Shaun Aldrich Si.

Embedded Video: https://fb.watch/loKptkkf6R/?mibextid=Nif5oz

Doña Maria Premium Quality Rice is among the leading rice brand in the country and has established itself as the crème de la crème in premium rice. It is widely available in local supermarkets nationwide and has also gained popularity on an international scale, making it available in various countries like the USA, Canada, UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, to name a few.

Ling Nam has partnered with Doña Maria with the expansion of their products, offering only high-quality ingredients to their customers.

Doña Maria's Marketing Director, Tiffany Ngo, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership with the House of Fruitas, emphasizing Ling Nam's dedication to product innovation. She highlighted the alignment between Ling Nam and Doña Maria's shared goal of making premium-quality rice more accessible to a wider range of Filipino consumers, pursuing the advocacy “Rice for the Filipinos, made by the Filipinos”

Visit Ling Nam’s 765 Banawe St., Quezon City branch and try out their Ling Nam Rice Bowls! Or visit the Ling Nam Facebook page for more information.

To know more about House of Fruitas’ brands you may email their Franchise Officers at [email protected] or send a text message to 0939-1010-101. You can also visit their website at www.fruitasholdings.com.

