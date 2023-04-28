^

Business As Usual

Ling Nam celebrates 73 Years of serving authentic Chinese cuisine

The Philippine Star
April 28, 2023 | 12:00am
Ling Nam celebrates 73 Years of serving authentic Chinese cuisine

MANILA, Philippines — May 1, 2023, marks a special day for Ling Nam, one of the most renowned Chinese restaurants in the country, as it celebrates its 73rd anniversary. This milestone is a testament to the restaurant's commitment to serving authentic Chinese cuisine that has been enjoyed by Filipinos for generations.

Founded in 1950, Ling Nam is a household name when it comes to Chinese food. It started off as a humble noodle house with only four tables; serving a simple menu that consisted of their now famous Beef Wanton Noodles and Siopao. Then located at Zacateros Street, Manila, Ling Nam was the first original fast-food concept in the country and it was a hit with the masses. As the business grew, their equally renowned congee and siomai were later added for variety.

Over the years, the restaurant has definitely earned its reputation as one of the best places to enjoy Chinese food in the country. With its acquisition in 2022 by the House of Fruitas, Ling Nam further cemented itself as a go-to dining destination.

To commemorate their 73rd Anniversary, Ling Nam will showcase their best-sellers in a WEEK-LONG Anniversary Promo. Every day from May 1 to May 7, 2023 customers are able to get the following deals:

  •        May 1: Buy 1 Best-Selling Noodle Soup and Get 2nd for ?73
  •        May 2: Free Siomai for Any Noodle Soup/Congee order
  •        May 3: Free Siopao for Any Noodle Soup/ Congee order
  •        May 4: Buy 1 Congee and Get 2nd for ?73
  •        May 5: 50% on Ling Nam Whole Fried Chicken! (Banawe Branch Only)
  •        May 6-7: ALL-DAY Dimsum Promo for only P73

Customers may avail of these exciting promos in any of Ling Nam’s branches, specifically in T. Alonzo St., Manila; Banawe St., Quezon City; Jose Abad Santos St., San Juan; and Upper Mabini St. corner General Luna Road, Baguio City.

Under the House of Fruitas, Ling Nam continues to thrive and expand. Apart from the full service, stand-alone Ling Nam branches, the first Ling Nam Express was opened in Robinsons Magnolia last March 30.

"We are extremely grateful to our loyal customers for their continued patronage over the years. It is because of their support that we are able to celebrate this momentous occasion," says Lester Yu, CEO of the House of Fruitas. “As we continue to move forward, we hope for more store openings in the pipeline to serve an even wider set of loyal customers as our expansion is fueled by both the original recipes passed across multiple generations and the hunger for continuous innovation,” he added.



Don’t miss the chance to celebrate the ever-growing legacy of Ling Nam! For more information, visit the Ling Nam Facebook page and check out their GrabFood and FoodPanda Exclusive Promo!

CHINESE CUISINE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Access to capital and loans made easier for Filipinos through GCash lending solutions
Sponsored
5 days ago

Access to capital and loans made easier for Filipinos through GCash lending solutions

5 days ago
Recognizing that loans, credit cards, and other borrowing means are important in helping Filipinos fund their lifestyle and...
Business As Usual
fbtw
Nurturing the future of Filipino learners through holistic education
7 days ago

Nurturing the future of Filipino learners through holistic education

7 days ago
Education is often regarded as a ticket to success because of the many doors of opportunities it opens for everyone.
Business As Usual
fbtw
STI College enriches learning experience through award-winning initiatives
March 30, 2023 - 12:00am

STI College enriches learning experience through award-winning initiatives

March 30, 2023 - 12:00am
STI College was recently recognized at the 58th Anvil Awards for its initiatives to provide learners a world-class and holistic...
Business As Usual
fbtw
Hann Reserve signs P9 billion loan for phase one development
March 25, 2023 - 12:00am

Hann Reserve signs P9 billion loan for phase one development

March 25, 2023 - 12:00am
Hann Philippines, Inc. has signed a PHP 9-billion syndicated term loan agreement with Asia United Bank Corporation and Union...
Business As Usual
fbtw
Top Philippine fintech GCash banners financial inclusion story at Mobile World Congress
Sponsored
March 14, 2023 - 10:52am

Top Philippine fintech GCash banners financial inclusion story at Mobile World Congress

March 14, 2023 - 10:52am
The leading e-wallet and financial services app in the Philippines has been aggressively launching innovations aimed at making...
Business As Usual
fbtw
We need regenerative agriculture to mitigate climate change, future-proof farms
March 10, 2023 - 12:00am

We need regenerative agriculture to mitigate climate change, future-proof farms

By Jose T. Uy III | March 10, 2023 - 12:00am
Global warming from human activity is increasingly driving climate change, arguably the greatest threat to our survival today....
Business As Usual
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with