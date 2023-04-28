Ling Nam celebrates 73 Years of serving authentic Chinese cuisine

MANILA, Philippines — May 1, 2023, marks a special day for Ling Nam, one of the most renowned Chinese restaurants in the country, as it celebrates its 73rd anniversary. This milestone is a testament to the restaurant's commitment to serving authentic Chinese cuisine that has been enjoyed by Filipinos for generations.

Founded in 1950, Ling Nam is a household name when it comes to Chinese food. It started off as a humble noodle house with only four tables; serving a simple menu that consisted of their now famous Beef Wanton Noodles and Siopao. Then located at Zacateros Street, Manila, Ling Nam was the first original fast-food concept in the country and it was a hit with the masses. As the business grew, their equally renowned congee and siomai were later added for variety.

Over the years, the restaurant has definitely earned its reputation as one of the best places to enjoy Chinese food in the country. With its acquisition in 2022 by the House of Fruitas, Ling Nam further cemented itself as a go-to dining destination.

To commemorate their 73rd Anniversary, Ling Nam will showcase their best-sellers in a WEEK-LONG Anniversary Promo. Every day from May 1 to May 7, 2023 customers are able to get the following deals:

May 1: Buy 1 Best-Selling Noodle Soup and Get 2nd for ?73

May 2: Free Siomai for Any Noodle Soup/Congee order

May 3: Free Siopao for Any Noodle Soup/ Congee order

May 4: Buy 1 Congee and Get 2nd for ?73

May 5: 50% on Ling Nam Whole Fried Chicken! (Banawe Branch Only)

May 6-7: ALL-DAY Dimsum Promo for only P73

Customers may avail of these exciting promos in any of Ling Nam’s branches, specifically in T. Alonzo St., Manila; Banawe St., Quezon City; Jose Abad Santos St., San Juan; and Upper Mabini St. corner General Luna Road, Baguio City.

Under the House of Fruitas, Ling Nam continues to thrive and expand. Apart from the full service, stand-alone Ling Nam branches, the first Ling Nam Express was opened in Robinsons Magnolia last March 30.

"We are extremely grateful to our loyal customers for their continued patronage over the years. It is because of their support that we are able to celebrate this momentous occasion," says Lester Yu, CEO of the House of Fruitas. “As we continue to move forward, we hope for more store openings in the pipeline to serve an even wider set of loyal customers as our expansion is fueled by both the original recipes passed across multiple generations and the hunger for continuous innovation,” he added.





Don’t miss the chance to celebrate the ever-growing legacy of Ling Nam! For more information, visit the Ling Nam Facebook page and check out their GrabFood and FoodPanda Exclusive Promo!