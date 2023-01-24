Okada Manilaâ€™s Tower Villas: The cityâ€™s newest, most exciting accommodations

Okada Manila’s Tower Villas: The city’s newest, most exciting accommodations

The 5-star integrated resort showcases a new thrilling villa selection that’s perfect for luxury staycations and intimate gatherings.

You step out from a private elevator entrance directly from Okada Manila’s VIP parking and ushered into an exclusive pathway. Tucked in some of Okada Manila's choicest locations, a collection of expansive and lavishly designed spaces with breathtaking views secretly await—the Tower Villas.

Tower Villas: A completely new experience

Okada Manila, a Forbes 5-star luxury destination in the Philippines’ capital city, is no stranger to opulence and exemplary service.

Guests can immerse in luxury in this newly launched selection of 450-plus-sqm spaces, with views to match their grandeur. Offering both the iconic views of the Manila Bay, and the renowned dancing water attraction—The Fountain—the Tower Villas are the only villas in Okada Manila that offer both of its prime views. You’ll feel absolutely refreshed and ready to unwind as soon as you arrive when you witness the spectacular views at every turn through its floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

But it's hardly only about the view: the villas are strategically located in the heart of the property, which gives it unparalleled access to the lobby areas, restaurants, and the gaming floor. Each of the Tower Villas features three to four spacious bedrooms, an opulent living room, 10-12-seater dining area, entertainment area, a private bar that is styled with modern fixtures, and world-class amenities perfect for hosting intimate gatherings and events.

Welcoming as they are impressive, the beautiful villas offer impeccable privacy--a well-thought-out quality that is seamlessly complemented with personal butler service. Each villa has its own villa gym, elegant jetted tubs, a wellness pod with massage beds for couples, and a sauna where guests can thoroughly relax and unwind.

The new Tower Villas are among Okada Manila’s many world-class offerings. Located in the center of the country’s Entertainment City is elevated sophistication in the form of its premium dining and signature restaurants, expansive entertainment spaces, outdoor and indoor pools, and event and expo venues.

True heart and true service

Okada Manila continues to lead a new age for a well-rounded and more thrilling kind of leisure, as it recognizes that the soul of relaxation and recreation is not only found within the walls of world-class amenities and facilities, but in the culture and quality of the destination. All this is grounded by Japanese values and Filipino warmth, as evidenced by the resort’s well-known Forbes 5-star-rated service.

About Okada Manila:

Touted as Manila’s grand icon, the 42-hectare Okada Manila is known for its top tier facilities and services. Quickly gaining its popularity as a premier destination for hospitality and entertainment, the integrated resort has 993 exceptional accommodations ranging from 55-sqm deluxe rooms to 1,400-sqm villas complemented by extraordinary amenities such as the Retail Boulevard, the one-of-a-kind Cove Manila nightclub and indoor beach club, The Gardens by Manila Bay, more than 21 dining options, a 3,000-sqm spa, and the world’s largest multi-color dancing and musical fountain. Located just 10 minutes away from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Okada Manila is just a few hours of air travel from neighboring China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong. It sets the new gold standard for five-star luxury with its many distinct innovations that combine advanced technology, top-class amenities, environment-friendly architectural planning, and world-class entertainment options, all delivered with the kind of exemplary service that personifies the unique blend of Japanese hospitality and Filipino warmth.

Okada Manila is located at New Seaside Drive, Entertainment City, Paranaque City. For reservations or inquiries, please call +632 8888 0777 or send an email to [email protected]