How to choose the right franchise opportunity for you

In the Philippines, Kumon is one of the most well-established education franchises. With over 300 centers in just 25 years, the brand has undeniably made a name for itself and gained the trust of Filipino families.

MANILA, Philippines — Education is something that Filipino families prioritize and uphold, knowing that it is the key to a brighter future. So to give their children the best possible early advantage in life, some parents would even enroll their children in advanced classes and other activities outside school.

This profound appreciation of Filipinos for education stirs a consistent demand for education-related services—making it an appealing venture for business-minded individuals.

When entering the education sector, owning and running an education franchise is very promising indeed. Franchising an already recognized name in the education sector can give aspiring entrepreneurs the advantage of an already loyal customer base, which leads to faster growth.

But like in any other business, there are things to consider when figuring out what education franchise will work. Here are a few questions to ask before venturing into it:

1. What is the franchise’s reputation in the industry?

In the education industry, a credible name is highly essential, and credibility is built on trust from clients, parents and franchisees. If a company's credibility is tainted, it would be hard to gain the trust of potential customers and prospective partners.

Additionally, Kumon, the world's largest education franchise, has supported children's academic development for over 60 years while supporting the business growth of its growing number of franchisees in the Philippines and globally.

2. How did the franchise perform during the pandemic

The pandemic was a litmus test for the ability of businesses to adapt and innovate, and educator services are not exempt from this.

A sign of a good education franchise is its ability to learn lessons from challenges—and use these lessons to future-proof the business.

By now, a business should have been able to migrate and streamline its process online, such as its recruitment.

Additionally, education franchises should already be able to transform their traditional offices into hybrid setups to maximize opportunities and offer more services online and offline—such as what Kumon does with its hybrid study model.

Kumon’s model combines the best use of both conventional classroom and home-based online learning, proving that no matter where the learning takes place—be it in centers or at home—the abilities of children, as well as its franchisees, can still be developed at maximum.

3. Profits aside, what’s in it for you?

Delivering best-in-class education to children and helping them achieve their dreams is a passion that should be shared by the education sector.

A good education franchise goes beyond financial satisfaction and enables you to pursue your interests and passions. It should provide a culture and environment where you can approach your business with a sense of mission to enrich the lives of students.

In Kumon, for example, franchisee-instructors can work on their passions, while getting personal development and career advancement through different exposures inside and outside the country. All these while they get a sense of accomplishment as they build the dreams and potentials of their students.

4. How’s the support system for franchisees?

For a franchise to thrive, there needs a solid partnership between franchisor and franchisee, and a dynamic network among franchisees that would allow for mutual growth.

Through these relationships, a new franchise could learn the must-knows in growing a business and maximizing its potential.

Kumon guarantees its franchisee-instructors of support in all their journey of franchising—from planning and establishing centers to the maintenance of services.

Because Kumon has an established name in the business, it facilitates comprehensive, hands-on trainings for franchisee-instructors before and after the opening of each Kumon Center, to ensure the quality of their services across its network.

Additionally, Kumon provides marketing support to every franchisee and helps promote and boost their business.

Apart from regular visits and assistance by office staff to the Center, Kumon also provides franchisees with monthly seminars and lots of exposure from local and overseas conferences. This helps equip franchisees with insights and industry knowledge that would help them provide clients with top-notch services and keep up with the ever-changing business landscape.

Kumon: A household name for a reason

For over 60 years, Kumon has impacted over 4 million children in 50 countries. Today, in these pandemic times, it continues to go above and beyond to reach as many students.

One to credit for this is the globally-appreciated Kumon Method of Learning, an individualized learning method for Math and Reading that pursues the potential of each child and develops their ability to the maximum.

Kumon has also proven to its clients and franchisees its credibility and profitability as a business education partner—which has made it last for six decades and counting.

From being flexible and adaptive amidst changes in the business landscape, to constantly providing franchisees with support and a greater sense of mission in the community, Kumon has become a household name in education franchising for all the right reasons.

To learn more about this franchise opportunity, visit https://ph.kumonglobal. com/franchise-enquiry/.