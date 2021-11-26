Globe ramps up #BakunaNow efforts to support National Vaccination Drive

MANILA, Philippines – Globe supports the three-day National Vaccination Drive by spreading awareness on COVID-19 inoculation benefits and preventing the spread of fake news. Vaccination is seen as the key to a safer Christmas, and the country’s recovery from the pandemic.

From November 29 to December 1, the government will run #BayanihanBakunahan mounting thousands of vaccination sites to inoculate 15 million Filipinos across 16 regions outside Metro Manila to bring the Philippines closer to a 50% vaccination rate. Currently, only 31% of the target population has been vaccinated, which is still far from the year’s 70% initial goal.

“We want to reiterate to the public that vaccination is science-based and provided through global medical expert advice. Vaccination plays a vital role in the fight against the pandemic so we want to help stop the proliferation of fake news about the vaccines. Let us verify everything first from reliable sources before believing them,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe Chief Sustainability Officer and SVP for Corporate Communications.

The company is ramping up content and digital engagements advocating COVID-19 vaccination. The Panatang Pangkaligtasan video was launched last November 24, followed by the #BakunaNow TikTok hashtag challenge from November 27 to 29. Netizens can join the hashtag challenge by visiting https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSeShhXgR/.

Panatang Pangkaligtasan is a modern day oath, highlighting the bayanihan spirit. As a strong advocate against fake news, Globe uses its Panatang Pangkaligtasan video to encourage everyone to get vaccinated and verify vaccine-related news to alleviate their fears.

The video leads to a dubbing challenge on TikTok, where netizens will be invited to dub the Panata. It intends to help mobilize an army of Filipinos sharing vaccine-positive content to counter the fake news surrounding vaccination.

Public figures and social media personalities are also lending support to the cause. The list includes actress-comedienne Kiray Celis and Cai Cortez, Myx VJ and Star Magic host Ai dela Cruz, and viral TikTok star Dr. Kilimanguru. Joining them are professional volleyball player Aby Maraño, actor Fifth Solomon, social media star Adrian Insigne, blogger Mommy Badet Siazon, and actor-recording artist Reb Atadero.

Globe’s involvement in the movement began with its participation in the private sector’s Ingat Angat Bakuna Lahat coalition. It has since released two mythbusters videos that directly address some prevailing COVID vaccination myths.

According to the Department of Health, COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy is triggered by fake news, with many different, often erroneous claims on the effects of getting vaccinated, such as the vaccines containing a live virus, causing infertility, and turning people into zombies. There were also rumors of microchips being inserted into those vaccinated, making them susceptible to government tracking.

These fake claims spread quickly through social media and other digital channels. Globe pushes for responsible digital citizenship through discernment and critical processing of content seen online. This is particularly important during a health crisis, where proper dissemination of information is crucial to achieve national recovery.

Globe strongly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly UN SDG No. 3, which ensures healthy lives and promotes the well-being of all ages, and SDG No. 9, which highlights the roles of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development. It also supports SDG No. 17, which aims to strengthen the means of implementation and revitalize global partnerships for sustainable development. Globe is committed to upholding the United Nations Global Compact principles and 10 UN SDGs.

To learn more about Globe’s sustainability efforts, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/about-us/sustainability.html.