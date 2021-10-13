



































































 




   

   









Business As Usual

                        
Vendiz Pharmaceuticals Inc. offers life changing solutions

                        

                        
Philstar.com
October 13, 2021 | 1:50pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Vendiz Pharmaceuticals Inc. offers life changing solutions
Vendiz continues to carry on Juvencio “Ven” Dizon's legacy and his desire to offer cost-effective and high-quality pharmaceutical products to Filipinos. 
Photo Release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — One remarkable day in the year 1990, Juvencio “Ven” Dizon decided to pursue his desire to offer cost-effective and high-quality healthcare products to help address the growing healthcare needs of Filipinos. This led to the birth of Vendiz Pharmaceuticals Inc.



“My vision for Vendiz is to be one the leading companies in the pharmaceutical industry by providing world-class customer service, competitive product alternatives, stronger doctor-patient relationships, and growth in career opportunities," Dizon shared.



“Vendiz’ principal mission is to improve the lives of the Filipino people through continuous innovation, quality products, and cost-effective prices,” he added.



From its inception, VPI remains to be a 100% Filipino-owned company and has its present corporate office at the Dizon Corporate Center in Quezon City.



Vendiz is affiliated with Ashford Pharmaceutical Laboratories., Inc. which manufactures all of Vendiz’ products. Ashford continues to comply with Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) and Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation Scheme (PICS) standards.*



Ashford is equipped with the required manufacturing equipment and quality control analytical instruments. It is one of the few remaining pharmaceutical plants that is licensed to manufacture sterile products in the country.



“Our vertical integration with Ashford gives us the edge over the competition. This ensures meeting strict quality standards and stock availability in the supply chain,” Dizon expressed.







Vendiz offers eye drops and ear drops for various eye and ear conditions; dermatological creams and ointments, and anti-infectives, anti-diabetic oral preparations.

Photo Release









Vendiz products are FDA-approved and available nationwide in leading drug stores and hospital pharmacies. These are recommended and prescribed by healthcare professionals.



Over-the-counter (OTC ) products include vitaClear eye supplement, Osteoprotec calcium supplement with Vitamin D3 for bone health and soon Vitamin C and eye drops.



For prescription products, Vendiz offers eye drops and ear drops for various eye and ear conditions; dermatological creams and ointments, anti-infectives and anti-diabetic oral preparations.



Vendiz continues to build its portfolio of products and by 2022 and will be launching its latest product offerings.



The company also adapted to the changes and opportunities brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the availability of its products to the public.



Vendiz carries on Ven’s legacy through its CSR program. It has been doing and will still do several medical missions, a feeding program for children, scholarship programs, support for socio-civic organizations such as UNICEF, Resources for the Blind, Hand and Foot Artists, MOWEL Fund, Boys’ Town and orphanages.



With the Christmas Season just around the corner, Vendiz also continues to share its blessings with some 250 families through its traditional Christmas basket of goodies.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      VENDIZ PHARMACEUTICALS
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
