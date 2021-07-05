







































































 




   

   









Globe Business to Filipino SMEs: Tuloy Tayo!
The ‘Saludo SMEs’ campaign is Globe Business’ annual initiative to recognize the contribution to sustainable economic development made by micro, small and medium businesses. 
Globe Business to Filipino SMEs: Tuloy Tayo!

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

Empowering businesses to forge ahead fearlessly into the digital future



MANILA, Philippines — Every business that has survived and beaten the pandemic odds carries an inspiring story of creativity, grit, and resilience worthy of recognition.



By capturing and telling these stories, Globe Business honors the local micro, small and medium business owners through this year’s Saludo SMEs campaign, cheering them on with the message “Through The Changing Times, Tuloy Tayo!” and supporting them as a trusted partner does so that they can confidently move their business forward.



The Saludo SMEs campaign is Globe Business’ annual initiative to recognize the contribution to sustainable economic development made by micro, small and medium businesses.



It was first launched in 2019 to shine a spotlight on SME challenges and successes and inspire other entrepreneurs facing similar struggles to keep going, and coming off a troubled 2020, the campaign message feels more poignant and emotionally charged than ever.



This year’s campaign kicked off with a virtual event featuring special messages from Globe president and CEO Ernest Cu and Ayala Corporation president and CEO Fernando Zobel de Ayala.



In their messages, the respected business leaders highlighted how they collaborate to empower MSMEs with the right tools and skills to reinvent their business and own their success.



Cited was the tri-pillar program between Globe Business, Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) and the Ayala Enterprise Circle (AEC) which helps SMEs retool and shift to digital in order to thrive in the post-pandemic digital era. 



The three organizations work hand-in-hand to curate services that complement one another to give SME owners a perfect set of tools to confidently navigate the changing business landscape.



Globe Business offers an array of digital business solutions to equip MSMEs in their digital journey including products, platforms, learning programs and technology assistance. 



BPI SME Loans, on the other hand, has developed Biz Tech, a loan program specifically for Globe Business MSMEs who need a financial boost for their business, while AEC extends exclusive perks and benefits from other Ayala companies to help Globe Business customers save on expenses.



“The commitment and the resilience we have witnessed among MSMEs as they navigate the challenges brought on by the pandemic inspires us to continue developing innovative ways to support our local entrepreneurs and carve pathways for them to succeed as the backbone of our economy,” Ayala said.



For his part, Cu stressed that Globe Telecom remains focused on its role as an enabler of digital transformation for all Filipinos, including businesses, by providing them with technology and agile and affordable solutions.



“As businesses begin their journey to economic recovery, we will continue to extend our hand to entrepreneurs to give them meaningful and life-enabling innovations and access to opportunities and growth,” Cu said.



Supporting MSMEs' digital transformation



Among the activities that Globe Business will roll out for SMEs this month is the Digistore, supported by the DTI Negosyo Center and the DTI Bureau of SME Development, which was developed to boost the sales of partner entrepreneurs through cross-selling on Globe’s digital platforms.



The Digistore will encourage Filipinos to support local MSME brands by buying from the live-selling activities hosted by Globe Business on its Facebook page.



Globe Business is also launching a search for MSMEs that have tapped into the power of digital technology to pivot their operations and survive the pandemic. Five businesses will be chosen by the telco giant from among the stories shared to an SME showcase worth P50,000 to help boost their business and expedite their digital transformation.



Lastly, new and existing Globe Business customers will also benefit from Globe Business Upstart—a loyalty program designed to empower micro, small and medium business owners through three core pillars: digital leadership, business enablement, and exclusive partnerships. Members will have access to this starting July 5 when they register for the program.



Owning business success through “Tuloy Tayo!"



Globe Business is a staunch supporter of the MSME sector and is committed to being their partner for success in every way possible.



In a short film launched at the event, Globe Business showed how a humble entrepreneur, like everybody’s favorite ice cream vendor, faced the pandemic challenges head-on and prevailed. With grit and determination, he soldiered on, partnering with Globe Business to take his ice cream shop online and embracing digital platforms to get his products out there to more customers.



Saludo SMEs is Globe’s way to honor the inspiring Filipino entrepreneurial spirit and the business owners who embody it so that they may continue to thrive even in challenging times.



“Our MSMEs have gone through their toughest year yet and through our Saludo SMEs initiative, we want to celebrate their resilience and longevity, and encourage them to cultivate a mindset of 'Tuloy Tayo' in order to forge ahead with confidence into the future despite the changing times," Maridol Ylanan, Globe Business MSME Group Strategy and Marketing head, said.



"They can be assured that Globe Business will continue to be their steadfast partner in uplifting their businesses with innovations through our reliable digital solutions,” she ended.



 



Stay tuned to Globe Business Facebook page to learn more about the upcoming events under the Saludo SMEs campaign. 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
