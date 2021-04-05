#VACCINEWATCHPH
Filipino company wins as 'Best New Startup' in Asean awards
A platform for online onboarding and training of teams founded by Filipino entrepreneur Paul Espinas, MoveUp won at the recently concluded Asean StartUp Awards.
Photo Release

Filipino company wins as 'Best New Startup' in Asean awards

(Philstar.com) - April 5, 2021 - 9:30am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino startup MoveUp.app was recognized as Best New Startup out of over 20 finalists from Southeast Asia.    

A platform for online onboarding and training of teams founded by Filipino entrepreneur Paul Espinas, MoveUp won at the recently concluded Asean Startup Awards.

The award was presented during the online broadcast of the Global Startup Awards last March 11 in Amsterdam. It is given to a startup that has shown the greatest development over the last year based on growth, innovation, impact, and most importantly, dreaming big.

With the difficulty of welcoming new hires online, continuously training them, and connecting with internal teams, companies can now use the MoveUp.app to create a conducive work environment in a remote and virtual set-up.

Espinas, who is currently in Vietnam, said that in the long run, the ultimate vision of the company is to make continuous learning accessible, fun and effective.

According to Espinas, this vision came about as a way of giving back and enabling young professionals to continuously "move up" through accessible and relevant training content.

“It is crucial for me that what we are doing is, first and foremost, accessible because I know first-hand how difficult access to education is,” said Espinas who is a graduate of the University of the Philippines in Los Baños under full scholarship, which allowed him to pursue tertiary education.

Asean Startup Awards is the most coveted award-giving body in the region for the technology, entrepreneurship and startup industries. It is part of the Global Startup Awards, which provides an annual spotlight for those who dare to dream big and shape the way our future will look.

MoveUp.app is part of the growing portfolio of UpUp Technologies, a growing company that focuses on creating technology platforms for the future of work.

