Workbean lauds kumu, Canva, companies with positive work culture amid pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — On its first anniversary, award-winning HR startup, workplace culture advocate and job-seeking platform Workbean celebrates companies with the strongest positive cultures, those that have demonstrated utmost care and concern for their employees.

“Employees and job seekers gravitated toward companies that demonstrated care and concern for the well-being of their people. This made our business of highlighting companies with strong positive cultures pivotal in keeping Workbean relevant during the pandemic,” Kassandra Monzon, CEO of Workbean, affirms.

First anniversary employer awards

January 23 marked Workbean’s first anniversary, and the past year brought about unique experiences for a startup that launched weeks before the pandemic.

But Workbean has changed the game not just in job seeking, but also in employer branding by providing Culture Pages for each of the companies they work with. These are third-party platforms where a brand can show the reality of working at one’s company.

“As we wrapped up 2020, we noticed that despite the challenges brought about by the crisis, our portfolio companies continued to improve their job seeker audience interactions through their Culture Pages on Workbean,” Monzon says.

In this regard, four particular companies have stood out.

The first three of these are Canva, Lalamove and Atlassian, which have been awarded the Most Attractive Employer Brand Award.

This award is given to the top-performing companies on Workbean with the highest number of Culture Page interactions generated over 12 months.

Despite the challenges of the past year, these three companies maintained a steady increase in job seeker fans on Workbean.

Canva leads the pack with over 14,000 new fans on Workbean.

“We’re very fortunate that we had the chance to spend time at the office with the Workbean team to capture what our work culture is like, our office space, and to share what each of our teams does. I definitely think Workbean has helped us reach hundreds of people in sharing Canva’s work culture, our people, and the goals we strive to achieve every single day,” Mae del Mundo, talent acquisition lead at Canva, expresses. Check out their Culture Page here.

“Even before the pandemic, we always want to make sure that all our employee needs are being provided. 2020 has been hard for all of us. That's why we wanted to make things brighter for our employees by providing monthly care packages, free teleconsultation, free webinars and subsidies and internet kits for those who are working from home. Workbean is not just a platform for Employer Branding but acts like a job portal as well! Unlike other job portals, the potential applicants can experience our culture right away by just visiting our Culture Page which elevates the first experience of applicants with Lalamove,” says the People Operations Team from Lalamove that generated over 10,000 new job seeker fans on the platform. Check out their Culture Page here.

“While the company has gained respect worldwide, Atlassian has struggled with brand equity and recognition in Manila. Workbean has been helpful to us and our job seekers in drumbeating what Atlassian is about and highlighting our corporate values, which I believe is unique as it is universal,” explains Glenn Pernes and Tert Palma, recruiting program manager and recruiter from Atlassian, which had close to 9,000 fans. Check out their Culture Page here.

Another company recognized is kumu that has been awarded the Breakthrough Employer Award. kumu, despite joining later on in the year, proved to be one of the strongest contenders for the Most Attractive Employer Brand Award.

“kumu's priority is to get the most talented and driven team players in the country and we know high-performance individuals look beyond compensation and titles for fulfillment. They seek excellent culture fit in a team who puts value in seamless, top-speed execution,” shares Deanne Dalisay, SVP of Operations from kumu. Check out their Culture Page here.

In less than six months, kumu easily outperformed the rest of the portfolio in monthly job seeker interactions coming in at 9,999 fans.

Aside from outstanding companies and winning competitions, Workbean also acknowledges and celebrates the existence of something relatively new in the changing career landscape: high-quality digital talents in Gen Z and Millennial age groups.

Top of these talents includes marketing and brand specialists, QA testers and specialists, web developers, compliance officers, data analysts, data scientists and UI/UX designers.

Accelerator program champs

Despite shifts in work dynamics, Workbean also celebrates championing diligence and perseverance amidst adversity and won The IdeaSpace Accelerator of 2020.

Workbean bested more than 300 startups from the pre-acceleration stage. The company secured a spot in the top 16 for the main acceleration program which they culminated with #CareerFiesta2020, held last December.

This forward-looking career fair introduced industry experts and future-thinking companies from the fields of Design, Data, Marketing and Software Engineering with highlights on culture and potential opportunities.

Following the successful event, Workbean was given another opportunity to pitch for IdeaSpace’s Opportunity Fund Program with a prize fund of P1,000,000 each for the top 3 startups.

After presenting its business plan, business viability and financial sustainability, Workbean was announced one of the top 3 winners on January 27.

First-year festivities

To mark its first anniversary, Workbean will hold an “e-numan” session on February 5. The digital gathering will include representatives from the top companies on the Workbean platform who will be talking about their culture, 2021 plans and COVID-19 pivots in hiring and people management.

These companies will also earn their first badge on their Workbean Culture Pages, which will be released by February as well.

To join the conversation and get to know more about Workbean and the companies it works with, RSVP to the event here.