REGASCO LPG: Helping food entrepreneurs operate through COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — COVID-19 has affected every kind of business, with the food and food delivery sectors taking a significant hit.

Using its experience from the market landscape through the quarantine period, Republic Gas Corporation (REGASCO LPG) has fully adapted and implemented their services to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the food and food delivery industries to continue their services during the pandemic.

According to REGASCO Marketing Head Lesley Yiu, the pandemic’s effects on their own business was instantly apparent: “Consumers were hesitant to order face-to-face.”

This presented a challenge for the millions of Filipinos that still rely on LPG for their household needs, as well as the thousands of food businesses that use it every day.

The increased popularity of online food delivery services presented another major shift in the consumer landscape. Displaced employees turned to these when the pandemic inhibited their ability to go out and purchase their own supplies.

Between the new entrants in the existing market, the brick-and-mortar retailers moving their operations online, and the previously established companies, the demand for LPG spiked considerably.

On the whole, the market for LPG has remained relatively stable throughout the pandemic and has even grown slightly as a result.

Responding to new demands

To meet the demands of this expanded customer base, REGASCO turned to its social media platforms to inform and reach customers old and new.

“With the use of our social media platforms, we were able to inform our customers about the ways on how to order REGASCO products which is through our hotlines and through our Facebook page.” said Yiu.

This would not be the first time that the company has put the needs of MSMEs first. Ever since it started, REGASCO LPG has always prioritized its target market of small to medium food entrepreneurs, forming long-lasting relationships with reliable service and a commitment to customer satisfaction. Offering free cleaning, installation and delivery services, the company puts the needs of its clientele foremost on its list of priorities.

The company has also assured the public that a steady supply of LPG will remain in place for the foreseeable future. With the largest storage facility in the country, the company is well-equipped to deliver on this promise.

The REGASCO LPG guarantee

Of course, the current COVID-19 restrictions also meant that the company’s usual methods of handling their product and interacting with their customers had to change. In response, REGASCO LPG implemented a robust plan that minimizes contact.

“Ever since the pandemic started, we assured our customers that safety precautions are followed by our riders and employees to prevent the spread of the virus,” Yiu explained.

This guarantee extends not only to keeping with the regulations outlined by the government in containing the spread of the virus, but is also its mission of living up to and exceeding their customer’s expectations.

Yiu promised that their company will comply with these regulations for as long as they are needed and will adjust their own operations to accommodate any new changes that may be implemented.

REGASCO remains committed to the highest levels of employee safety despite the ongoing threat of the pandemic, and has successfully implemented the World Health Organization’s directives regarding safe workplace practices to quell the spread of COVID-19.

Physical distancing of not less than one meter between employees is observed at all times. In addition, temperature and control access checks are executed to prevent employees who may be showing symptoms of illness from spreading any infection further. Additionally, clients with their own hauling and freight services must undergo extensive disinfection procedures before entering its processing facilities.

REGASCO LPG also guarantees that their pricing won’t be too affected by the ongoing pandemic: “Our products range from P190 to P3,420,” Yiu said.

With the flexibility of their product lineup accommodating food entrepreneurs of any size, the company is confident that the company and its clients can continue to move forward despite the current circumstances.

Plans moving forward

With regards to the company’s operations, Yiu assures that customer service will still be their most important goal. Even as COVID-19 continues to affect food services worldwide, REGASCO LPG is confident in their ability to adapt with the changing demands of their market.

Crucially, the company recognizes the need to have a reliable source of an essential product for food and food delivery business, and the importance of delivering this product in a safe and reliable manner.

Yiu clarified that REGASCO LPG’s social media platforms will continue to be the face of the company’s operations.

For more information about REGASCO and updates on its upcoming promotions, you may visit its Facebook and Instagram account. You can also contact their hotlines at 8642-3333 or via mobile at +63 917 899 9589.