Road to recovery: Struggling MSMEs get support from month-long initiative of Globe myBusiness

MANILA, Philippines — In the Philippines, 99.5% of all registered businesses are micro, small and medium enterprises, thereby generating employment, contributing to GDP, and collectively driving the economy.

Considering their significant role in nation-building, it is unfortunate that MSMEs are heavily impacted by the global health crisis.

In statistics, the effect is staggering. The Department of Trade and Industry reported that 52.66% of the 998,342 registered MSMEs in the country have halted operations by May and all throughout the enhanced community quarantine.

In the grassroots, the effect is heartbreaking as we heard stories of business owners not being able to provide for their families, or those having to lay off employees who also have their own families to tend for. Overall, many felt that they were at the brink of losing the very business—no matter how small—that they shed sweat, tears and blood for.

Thankfully, hope and help are within reach for MSMEs. Not only government sectors have come to their rescue but also private institutions that have kept MSMEs in their best interests and priority.

As they slowly reopen their businesses in the new normal, MSME owners were given timely consultations and services from a month-long initiative by Globe myBusiness.

Encouragement, advice from the experts

As Globe Telecom’s service provider for the enterprise segment, Globe myBusiness has always helped in the growth and success of MSMEs nationwide with its innovative yet affordable digital products and solutions.

True to this commitment, it has launched the Saludo SMEs campaign in 2019 in celebration of the SME Week every second of July, and in honor of all Filipino entrepreneurs in the country.

This year and at time deemed crucial more than ever, Saludo SMEs was once again mobilized.

As part of the campaign, the Para sa Bagong Bukas: Business Consultation Caravan was held last June 25 in partnership with the Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) Philippines.

Globe's president and CEO Ernest Cu also took part in a one-on-one consultation session during the online caravan wherein he gave more advice and encouragement to select attendees.

“We are very, very glad to support this particular (MSME) segment of our business community, one segment that has really been challenged… because of this pandemic,” said Globe’s president and CEO Ernest Cu in a live Facebook event that officially launched the online caravan.

“What we would like to do is offer a lot of help by way of advice, by way of services that help these SMEs transform into the new reality, in alignment with Globe’s overall mission of making families’ dreams come true in the Philippines, helping businesses flourish, and creating a nation that is admired,” Cu added.

Other entrepreneurs who joined the consultation sessions were able to choose from EO’s roster of the most successful entrepreneurs in the country.

Lending their experiences and expertise to the event were Kerwin Tansekiao, managing director of Jimini Foods Group; Gab Perez, founder and president of Privato Hotel Group; Audrey Uy, vice president of Bizu Patisserie; Atticus King, managing director of Victoria Court; Anton Gonzalez, president and director of Planet Sports Inc.; Steve Benitez, CEO of Bo’s Coffee; Sheree Gotuaco, CEO of Stylist in Pocket Technologies; Jay Ong, director at Table Group; Ryan Tan, president of Navco Ecommerce; Hanky Lee, innkeeper at The Hentry Hotel; and Carlo Buenaflor, general manager of Bigg’s Diner.

All gave valuable advice on how to adapt to the times through digital solutions, as well as how to stay resilient amid all the challenges brought about by the pandemic.

Recognizing, addressing MSMEs’ needs

As MSME owners in the country begin their road to recovery, they can trust that Globe myBusiness will be ever-present to recognize and address their needs—even their pains.

Ayala Corporation Chairman and CEO Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala assured that both Globe and Ayala will ever be present to support the needs of MSMEs during these trying times.

“It’s no secret that this year has been difficult one for many of us,” said Ayala Corporation Chairman and CEO Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala who also gave an inspiring opening speech. “We could only imagine how challenging it’s been for many of you: meeting payroll, having the right cash flow, dipping into savings and reserves at a time when revenue flows have been negligible and sometimes actually even zero—have caused us pain for many of us.”

“Rest assured that as the day progresses and as we move on into the future, both Globe and Ayala Group will be there to give you support in whatever way we can,” he noted.

With Saludo SMEs, Globe myBusiness continues to honor and pay tribute to these businesses: their passion and successes, contribution to the nation, and now, very timely, their resilience and recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

For more information and updates on Saludo SMEs, visit Globe myBusiness at https://www.facebook.com/globemybusiness.