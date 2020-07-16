Autokid partners with Emtrac Plus to power trucking industry

MANILA, Philippines — With the community quarantine still in effect to curb the further spread of COVID-19, more and more businesses are now relying on trucking services to fulfill their customers’ needs.

As the demand grows higher for delivery support, so does the requirement for reliable and cost-effective maintenance services and parts for vehicles.

Autokid Truck Solutions continues to provide a wide range of solutions for businesses.

Aside from its wide selection of brand new trucks, truck parts, and repair services, Autokid has now partnered with Emtrac Plus Philippines to provide quality and affordable automotive batteries for vehicles of all sizes.

“It has always been Autokid’s strategy to partner with quality brands to provide our customers with holistic truck products and services. Emtrac is manufactured in one of India’s largest automotive battery factories and has a global presence in 29 countries. With this partnership, we add another quality brand in our lineup to complement our existing products and services, which all play a key role in making Philippine businesses more efficient and cost-effective,” says Autokid CEO Kevin McHale Yao.

Since 2001, Kaps Auto Parts—the exclusive importer and distributor of Emtrac Plus products in the Philippines—directly acquires its automotive commodities from the state-of-the-art, fully integrated production facility of Emtrac Plus based in India. Specializing in batteries, Emtrac Plus’ flagship product is its very own silver alloy, zero-maintenance automotive batteries.

Using a combination of oxide manufacturing, full-fledged calibration and chemical laboratory systems, and other automated processes in its ISO/TS 16949 certified VRLA (Value Regulated Lead Acid) SMF (Sealed Maintenance Free) Battery Plant, Emtrac produces only high-quality and reliable products.

The plant currently has a capacity of 6 million units of automotive batteries and 3 million units of motorcycle batteries per annum.

“Modern vehicles need consistent power throughout its life cycle, while motorists need peace of mind. With Emtrac Plus Batteries, we satisfy these needs by providing technologically superior products that are cost-effective for motorists of any vehicle. Our core values of quality, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness are evident in our products, but it is also evident in our partnership with Autokid. They believe in giving automotive solutions with zero compromises in quality and service. With their vast experience in the industry and with 14 stores around the country, our motorists are in great hands,” says Kermit Penaloza, CEO and founder of Emtrac Plus Batteries.

With top automotive brands such as Mercedes, Honda, Tata Motors, Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra, and Leyland trusting Emtrac Plus to supply them with batteries, Autokid finds it an opportune decision to bring in the battery brand to its truck parts store Truckstop and service centers Service Care.

Photo Release Emtrac Plus batteries provide reliable power for trucks, cars, and, motorcycles of all sizes. Now available at all Truckstop branches.

“Emtrac Plus Maintenance Free Batteries highlight its Silver Lead alloy frame, which is durable and corrosion-resistant. Also, its patented best-in-class vents offer enhanced safety and reduce evaporation loss," Yao says.

"In addition, the growing number of modern vehicles on the streets and trucks now having electronic systems only sees the need for better reliability of batteries to protect their Electronic Control Unit (ECU). Emtrac Plus Silver Alloy Battery provides this consistent reliability in performance, and we are very happy to be able to offer this to our customers through this partnership,” he adds.

The Emtrac Plus Silver Alloy Battery along with other products from the brand is now available through multiple Autokid Truck Solutions branches nationwide.

Customers may also avail Emtrac Plus via Autokid’s quick delivery service, which brings the battery right to your doorstep care of professional technicians who are equipped with tools and diagnostics to evaluate the condition of your existing battery before recommending a batter replacement.

Aside from truck batteries, Emtrac will also offer its full range of maintenance-free motorcycle, sedan, sports utility vehicles (SUV), and commercial (trucks, busses, and heavy equipment) batteries through Autokid.

To learn more about Emtrac Plus batteries and on how to avail Emtrac products through Autokid Truck Solutions, check out https://www.autokid.com.ph