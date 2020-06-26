Wilcon Depot marks milestone with opening of 60th retail store nationwide

MANILA, Philippines — Wilcon Depot, the Philippines’ leading home improvement and construction supply retailer, successfully opened its 60th retail store in Calumpit, Bulacan on June 26.

As the company seeks to grow its network, Wilcon is projected to expand its footprint by having 100 operational stores by 2025 with its #FlyingHighTo100 store expansion campaign.

The giant home retailer celebrates a momentous milestone and solidifies its commitment to provide top-notch choices for home building need and exceptional customer experience. Wilcon now has 60 stores nationwide,16 branches of which are in Metro Manila and 44 are spread in key cities and municipalities of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

“Since Wilcon started in 1977, we have strived to fulfill our vision to provide Philippine consumers with a one-stop-shop solution for construction supplies and home improvement. It is truly a humbling achievement to be part of Filipino homeowners’ and builders’ journey in making their dream homes and projects into reality,” shares Wilcon Depot Founder and Chairman Emeritus William T. Belo as he remembered how the company started and grew.

Photo Release Wilcon carries a wide array of product offerings ranging from tiles, sanitary wares, plumbing, furniture, home interior, building materials, hardware, electrical, appliances, and other DIY items.

Serving as a provider of the most extensive product selection of trusted local and international brands with high-grade features and superior quality, Wilcon carries a wide array of product offerings ranging from tiles, sanitary wares, plumbing, furniture, home interior, building materials, hardware, electrical, appliances, and other DIY items.

As a household name in the construction supply industry, with its humble beginnings as a small hardware shop, Wilcon thrived to attain stellar reputation and leadership and commits itself into helping its customers to build, improve, and refine their homes for a sustainable and comfortable life.

“It's an honor to be sharing with all of you this significant milestone of Wilcon with the opening of Wilcon Depot Calumpit, our 60th retail store nationwide. There is more to be done, and here at Wilcon, we will remain fully committed to serving your needs, meeting your expectations, and striving for excellence in everything we do,” shares Wilcon Depot President and Chief Executive Officer Lorraine Belo-Cincochan.

The newest store located in Brgy. Pio Cruzcosa, Calumpit, Bulacan is the 44th provincial branch nationwide and the third location in the province of Bulacan. Wilcon established its first store in the province of Bulacan in Baliuag in July 2010. Recently, the company opened its 59th retail store in San Jose Del Monte last June 12.

Photo Release Wilcon continuously implements necessary precautionary measures in all of its stores.

Wilcon Depot President and CEO Lorraine Belo-Cincochan and Wilcon Depot SEVP-Chief Operating Officer Rosemarie B. Ong, together with provincial government officials namely Bulacan Gov. Daniel Fernando, Calumpit Mayor Jessie De Jesus, and Calumpit Vice Mayor Victor De Belen, were present during the store opening.

“To all the Filipino homeowners and builders, industry professionals, and to our valued suppliers and customers, thank you for the amazing outpouring of support and trust that you have given Wilcon. We will remain committed in providing you with the highest quality home improvement and building solutions, and more than ever to deliver the excellent customer experience that you deserve,” Ong said.

Valued customers can enjoy a safe and convenient shopping experience as Wilcon continuously implements necessary precautionary measures in all of its stores, including temperature checks upon entry of employees and customers, provision of sanitizing shoe bath, strict implementation of ‘no mask, no entry’ policy, and provision of hand sanitizers and rubbing alcohols at designated areas within the store.

Maintaining proper social distancing is also observed with 1-meter radius distance queue marks and indicators placed within the store premises. Wilcon stores also undergo additional precautionary measures through regular cleaning and sanitation, provision of gloves and face shields to its employees, and installation of safety partitions in face-to-face transaction areas.

Wilcon Depot also introduces a hassle-free shopping alternative with its Browse, Call, and Collect/Deliver feature. This new shopping option allows customers to shop for their home improvement and building via the Wilcon website or online shop to find the products they want to purchase. Customers can call/text/Viber to place their orders, and collect their purchases in-store or have it delivered at their doorstep.

Wilcon also provides contactless payment options to its customers via different online payment channels like bank transfers, GCash, PayMaya, Instapay, PesoNet, WeChat, and Alipay for convenience.

Fulfilling its commitment to serve all Filipino homeowners and builders nationwide, Wilcon brings the top-of-the-line products and home solutions with the highest quality standards, innovative, and sustainable features to more Bulakeños.

The newest store, with a total sales area of over 10,000 square meters, houses numerous brands to choose from as it carries exclusive top-tier brands like GROHE and KOHLER Sanitarywares, FRANKE Kitchen Systems, POZZI Bathroom Solutions, Sanitarywares, Bathtubs, and Ceramics, KOLLER Whirlpool Bathtubs and Shower Enclosures, ARISTON Water Heaters, GEBERIT Monolith Puro, MACROAIR HVLS Fans, BULL Outdoor Products, RUBI Tile Cutter, and REHAU Premium PPR pipes.

Italian tile brands NOVABELL, ENERGIE KER, GARDENIA, IMOLA, HERBERIA, OPERA, CASTELVERO, KERADOM, and NAXOS alongside with Spanish tile brands GRESPANIA, ROCERSA, CIFRE, EMIGRES, KEROS, TESANY, ONIX, OSET, VITACER, GRUPO HALCAN, MYR, and ECO CERAMICA are made available in the Tile Studio inside the store together with Asian tile brands ARTE, SOL, LOLA, HUANQIU, VERONA, PICASSO MOSAIC, ROMAN, MULIA, KIA, CHINA NATURAL GRANITE, BASEL, SAIGRES, and GEMMA.

HEIM Home Interior and Housewares, HERITAGE Furniture, HOMEBASICS Housewares, INTERDESIGN Housewares, and HAMDEN Kitchen Appliances are exhibited at the Living, Kitchen, and Bath (LKB) Showroom. KASCH faucets and Bathroom Accessories, SEFA Specialty Bathroom Faucets, Bathroom Accessories, Shower Heads, and Kitchen Organizers, SUNCRUST BBQ Grills, LANDJACK Bicycles, CROWN and PRUSSIA Kitchen Sink, QUARTEX Quartz Kitchen Sink, ELECTRON Generators, DIRECT HARDWARE, TRUPER Tools, ALPHALUX Lighting Solutions, KAZE Ceiling Fans, Exhaust Fans, Electric Fans, Blower Fans, Split Type Aircon, Flexible Duct, and Airvent, P.TECH Builder's Aid and Quartz Stone, FOREST Wood Products, IGLOO Coolers, RUBBERMAID Coolers, Kitchen Organizers and Outdoor trash bins, UNITED SOLUTIONS Outdoor trash bins, and SOLUTHERM PPR pipes and 304 stainless Steel Pipe Fittings are displayed in the DIY Section of the store.

Wilcon also offers a multitude of services that give customers a convenient shopping experience like free parking spaces, reliable delivery service, and tile cutting service, among others.

Wilcon Depot has a dedicated space in their store for an exclusive design consultation through its Design Hub, a service that allows their customers to create their own design through a computer software with the help of their knowledgeable and well-trained in-house designer. The service provides floor plans and a 3D perspective of their design ideas including the total cost estimate and product list of the design plan.

Wilcon Depot Calumpit has Living, Kitchen, and Bath (LKB) showrooms, where customers can get design inspirations from the thematically designed and arranged living, kitchen, and bath area. Industry professionals can also visit the Architects, Builders, Contractors, Designers, and Engineers (ABCDE) Lounge, a designated haven for the mentioned industry professionals where they can conceptualize and create ideal projects together.

Customers can also take a peek at Wilcon’s high-quality tiles and choose from the impressive array of local and international tile brands from their Tile Studio, showcasing a variety of tiles it carries from the walls and floors display.

Valued customers can also earn, redeem, and keep track of their Wilcon points with the Wilcon Loyalty Mobile App. Through the app, Wilcon loyalty members can browse the wide selection of products, find the nearest branch, and enjoy promo exclusives and offerings! Customers can download it for free at the Google Play Store and App Store.

Start building big ideas for your home with Wilcon! Visit the newest branch in Brgy. Pio Cruzcosa, Calumpit, Bulacan. The Wilcon Depot Calumpit will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

< >

For more updates and the list of Wilcon stores with their pick-up and delivery contact details, you can log on to www.wilcon.com.ph and follow its social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram at @wilcondepot.ph.

You can shop online with Wilcon by visiting www.shop.wilcon.com.ph. You can also connect with them on Viber community at Wilcon Depot PH, LinkedIn, and YouTube.