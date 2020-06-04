LT Group Inc.: Notice of Annual Stockholders' Meeting

MANILA, Philippines — (As released) Notice is hereby given that the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of LT Group, Inc. will be held on June 30, 2020, Tuesday, at 10 a.m. via Zoom application. The meeting link and password will be sent to the successful registrants of the Meeting through electronic mail.

The Agenda for the said Meeting shall be as follows:

Call to Order Secretary’s Proof of Notice of Meeting/Certification of Quorum Approval of the Minutes of the 2019 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting held on May 7, 2019 Management Report Ratification of All Acts, Transactions, and Resolutions by the Board of Directors and Management in 2019 Election of Directors Appointment of External Auditor Adjournment

Only stockholders of record and in good standing as of May 19, 2020 will be entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the meeting.

Guidelines for registration and participation in the Meeting, as well as the contact details of persons to whom you may send your inquiries, are attached to this Notice. Registration will run until June 16, 2020. Stockholders are encouraged to register online at least 45 minutes before the Meeting.

For your convenience, a copy of the Definitive Information Statement, Management Report, and Audited Financial Statements will be available for viewing and download at the company website (https://ltg.com.ph/) under Disclosures > SEC/PSE Filings and at PSE Edge (https://edge.pse.com.ph/companyDisclosures/form.do?cmpy_id=12).

In its meeting held on February 14, 2020, the Nomination and Compensation Committee approved the list of nominees to the Board of Directors for election at the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting. The procedure for casting of votes are in the attached Guidelines.

All stockholders are cordially invited to attend the Meeting. However, if you are unable to attend, you may designate your authorized representative by submitting a scanned copy of your proxy form to ltg_asm@pnb.com.ph not later than June 24, 2020. All proxies received will be validated on June 25, 2020.

Lastly, a visual and audio recording of the Meeting will be secured for future reference.

June 4, 2020

(Sgd.)

MA. CECILIA L. PESAYCO

Corporate Secretary

LT GROUP INC. (GUIDELINES FOR ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS’ MEETING 2020)

As provided in the Notice to Stockholders, the Company’s Annual Stockholders’ Meeting shall be held via remote communication using the Zoom application. To participate, Stockholders are requested to register by sending the following requirements to ltg_asm@pnb.com.ph no later than June 16, 2020.

REGISTRATION

a. For individual Stockholders

A scanned copy of the front and back portions of the Stockholder’s valid government- issued photo ID with residential address.

(This must be in a digital, JPG format with a file size no larger than 2MB. Valid government-issued photo IDs include the following: Driver’s License, Passport, Unified Multi-Purpose ID, Professional Regulation Commission ID, SSS ID, Pag-Ibig ID Senior Citizen ID, Postal ID, Voter’s ID and GSIS ID)

Valid and active e-mail address

Valid and active contact number (landline or mobile number)

Tax Identification Number (TIN)

b. For Stockholders with Joint accounts

In addition to the above requirements, a scanned copy of the authorization letter signed by all Stockholders providing who among them is authorized to cast the vote for the account.

(This must be in a digital, JPG format with a file size no larger than 2MB.)

c. For corporate Stockholders

A scanned copy of a Secretary’s Certificate attesting to the authority of the representative to vote for and on behalf of the Corporation.

(This must be in a digital, JPG format with a file size no larger than 2MB)

A scanned copy of the front and back portions of the valid government-issued photo ID of the Stockholder’s representative with residential address.

(This must be in a digital, JPG format with a file size no larger than 2MB; Valid government-issued photo IDs include the following: Driver’s License, Passport, Unified Multi-Purpose ID, Professional Regulation Commission ID, SSS ID, Pag-Ibig ID, Postal ID, Voter’s ID, GSIS ID and Senior Citizen ID)

Valid and active email address of the Stockholder’s representative

Valid and active contact number of the Stockholder’s representative (landline or mobile number)

Tax Identification Number (TIN)

d. For Stockholders represented by Proxy or authorized person

In addition to the above requirements for the stockholder, the same requirement shall be submitted by the Proxy or authorized person together with a scanned copy of the Proxy Form or an authorization letter signed by the Stockholder to cast the vote for the account.

(This must also be in a digital, JPG format with a file size no larger than 2MB.)

e. For Stockholders under Broker accounts

A scanned copy of the broker’s certification, signed by the duly authorized signatory/ies, regarding the Stockholder’s number of shareholdings.

(This must also be in a digital, JPG format with a file size no larger than 2MB.)

A scanned copy of the front and back portions of the Stockholder’s valid government- issued photo ID with residential address.

(This must be in a digital, JPG format with a file size no larger than 2MB. Valid government-issued photo IDs include the following: Driver’s License, Passport, Unified Multi-Purpose ID, Professional Regulation Commission ID, SSS ID, Pag-Ibig ID, Senior Citizen ID Postal ID, Voter’s ID and GSIS ID)

Valid and active email address

Valid and active contact number (landline or mobile number)

Reminders:

All successfully registered Stockholders will receive an electronic invitation via email containing the Meeting link and password, including the rules and procedures for the meeting.

We advise all LTG Stockholders to log onto the meeting link at least 45 minutes before the meeting starts, to avoid any technical difficulty. The meeting broadcast will start promptly at 10 in the morning.

Only Stockholders who have notified the Company of his/her/its intention to participate in the Meeting by remote communication, have registered therewith or sent in their proxies, will be included in the determination of the existence of a quorum.

VOTING

Stockholders may cast their votes by accomplishing the proxy form and submitting a scanned copy thereof to ltg_asm@pnb.com.ph on or before June 24, 2020. Validation of the proxies shall be held on June 25, 2020.

Please take note that the Company is not asking for or soliciting proxies.

QUESTIONS

Inquiries and/or comments limited to the items in the Agenda of the Meeting may be sent to ltgasm2020@ltg.com.ph on or before June 23, 2020.

Inquiries and/or comments received after the deadline shall be referred to the Company’s Investor Relations Officer for the appropriate response.