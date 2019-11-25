Luxury residences in the heart of Kuala Lumpur

When Albert Bantug Bitong and Mitos Atilano Bitong first saw the D’Rapport Residences in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, they were instantly charmed. “We were impressed by the beauty of the homes and the amazing amenities,” Mitos said. “We saw the potential of a great investment and bought a condominium right on the spot.” D’Rapport Residences for sale were spotlighted at a well-attended banquet held at the Manila House Private Club in Bonifacio Global City.

The Bitong and Bantug families hosted the event with Acmar Group managing director Dato’ Steven Tee and executive director Johnson Tee, who developed the 1,099-unit property slated for completion in April 2020. The condos sit on over nine acres of land among 11,000 square feet of landscaped parks and themed gardens – a serene getaway in the heart of the capital with sweeping views of city lights.

50 luxury amenities include a private movie theater, 9 swimming pools including a signature 76-meter swimming pool, spa, children’s playground, glass-walled gymnasium, 650-meter jogging track, basketball and tennis courts, barbeque pits and cafés. The development has already won a Des Prix Infinitus Media ASEAN Property Developer Award for Best Urban Condo Development, the latest in a slew of awards for the Acmar Group.

Thank you and congratulations to Acmar Group and the Bantug family for a wonderful event! To schedule an appointment to view the residences, call Myrna Alberto at +639175335002 or e-mail at myrnaalberto@gmail.com; call Malou Tantoco Atilano at +639175798931 or (02) 8851-6107, or e-mail at malouatila@aol.com; or call Leandro Bantug at +639175288316 or e-mail at bantugdinky@yahoo.com.