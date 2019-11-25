TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
(Front row, from left) Ambassador Mercy Tuason, Katrina Bantug, Mitos Atilano Bitong, Albert Bantug Bitong, Acmar Group managing director Dato’ Steven Tee, Embassy of Malaysia trade attaché Ambassador Siti Azlina Mohd Ali Hanafi ah and Trade Undersecretary Abdulgani Macatoman with (back row) Leandro Bantug and Acmar Group executive director Johnson Tee during the ribbon cutting ceremony of D’Rapport Residences Kuala Lumpur’s special Manila presentation and launch event
Luxury residences in the heart of Kuala Lumpur
BUSINESS CHIC - Johnny Litton (The Philippine Star) - November 25, 2019 - 12:00am

When Albert Bantug Bitong and Mitos Atilano Bitong first saw the D’Rapport Residences in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, they were instantly charmed. “We were impressed by the beauty of the homes and the amazing amenities,” Mitos said. “We saw the potential of a great investment and bought a condominium right on the spot.” D’Rapport Residences for sale were spotlighted at a well-attended banquet held at the Manila House Private Club in Bonifacio Global City.

The Bitong and Bantug families hosted the event with Acmar Group managing director Dato’ Steven Tee and executive director Johnson Tee, who developed the 1,099-unit property slated for completion in April 2020. The condos sit on over nine acres of land among 11,000 square feet of landscaped parks and themed gardens – a serene getaway in the heart of the capital with sweeping views of city lights.

50 luxury amenities include a private movie theater, 9 swimming pools including a signature 76-meter swimming pool, spa, children’s playground, glass-walled gymnasium, 650-meter jogging track, basketball and tennis courts, barbeque pits and cafés. The development has already won a Des Prix Infinitus Media ASEAN Property Developer Award for Best Urban Condo Development, the latest in a slew of awards for the Acmar Group.

Thank you and congratulations to Acmar Group and the Bantug family for a wonderful event! To schedule an appointment to view the residences, call Myrna Alberto at +639175335002 or e-mail at myrnaalberto@gmail.com; call Malou Tantoco Atilano at +639175798931 or (02) 8851-6107, or e-mail at malouatila@aol.com; or call Leandro Bantug at +639175288316 or e-mail at bantugdinky@yahoo.com.

ALBERT BANTUG BITONG MITOS ATILANO BITONG
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
How this mother empowers more enterprising women
By Aliyya Sawadjaan | 1 hour ago
It started as a home-based business of an enterprising mother to augment the family income.
Business As Usual
1 hour ago
Greenfield builds up retail portfolio with entry of new brands
1 hour ago
For nearly 60 years, Greenfield Development Corp. continues to be a leader in developing communities that are remarkable for...
Business As Usual
BioCleaner aims to expand local market share
November 25, 2019 - 12:00am
In 2004, a group of friends got together to develop something new, something innovative that has something to do with clean water.
1 hour ago
Business As Usual
Making a difference by creating more job opportunities
November 25, 2019 - 12:00am
Trixie Whyte with her late husband, Brendan, set up Q2 HR Solutions in the spare room of a house in Makati in 2000.
1 hour ago
Business As Usual
1 hour ago
Luxury residences in the heart of Kuala Lumpur
By Johnny Litton | 1 hour ago
When Albert Bantug Bitong and Mitos Atilano Bitong first saw the D’Rapport Residences in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, they...
Business As Usual
7 days ago
Modern Filipiniana for a cause
By Johnny Litton | 7 days ago
Philippine Red Cross Malabon City Chapter ,Under the leadership of its chairman Arturo Supangan II alongside PRC chairman...
Business As Usual
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with