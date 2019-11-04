Entrepreneur highlights role of passion in running a business

MANILA,Philippines — Entrepreneurship is fueled by passion, and is often triggered by something that hits closest to home.

In the case of Miko Tan, a Globis University alumnus, he was beset with worries over the security of his growing daughter’s online personal data. Amplified by a phishing incident that involved a family member, this led him to a crusade to personally guarantee one’s digital security.

The result is TeamRed Labs Inc., a cybersecurity start-up focused on consumer and home networks. With members in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore who all share the same values and enthusiasm for cybersecurity, the homegrown Filipino company promotes a working environment that encourages people to voice their creative ideas and listen to each other.

When asked where he learned to cultivate the culture which works well for his company, Miko cited his experience at Globis University’s Tokyo campus.

Starting from scratch

An alumnus of the pioneer batch at Globis University, he said the institution was unfamiliar back then and its one-year MBA program was a relatively new offering. Despite these, Miko’s experience of interacting with a diverse set of people that opened many opportunities for him was the reason that made him stay.

“The many diverse backgrounds at Globis University opened for deeper, more meaningful interactions. In a normal MBA, everyone is in suits, and a lot would be coming from the corporate world,” Miko shared. “Globis University changed the way business looked.”

In Globis University, Miko learned how there is no one way to do business. In order to expand his horizons, Miko joined multiple groups where everyone has a distinct take on approaching a problem, and he got to listen and understand where each and everyone is coming from.

Creativity and diversity

With a natural inclination for technology and entrusted to eventually take care of the family business, Miko decided to pursue an MBA with two special considerations: a shorter period of time and located closer to home.

Globis University’s one-year MBA program met Miko’s requirements.

“I was looking at universities in the United States for my MBA, and I realized two years was too long,” Miko reminisced.

Taking up innovative courses like Business Technology and Innovation and basics like Finance and Accounting, Miko sat through a diverse class full of passionate students from different kinds of backgrounds and nationalities. Being exposed to many points of view broadened Miko’s understanding of how businesses are developed, built and sustained.

Looking back fondly at his Creative Management class, he recalled that Globis University taught him to appreciate the importance of out-of-the-box thinking and coming up with varied approaches in order to solve a problem. He learned that every idea is valid and can be built on.

“When you put yourself in a different environment, it forces you to think, it forces you to understand.” Miko added. He stressed the importance of being surrounded by passionate people when he built TeamRed Labs Inc.

Ensuring a secure future

“Here in TeamRed Labs Inc., we are open. We take everyone’s voice seriously. I believe as a leader, it is important to take everyone’s ideas and together find the right path to the mission we set out for ourselves to achieve.” Miko shared.

With his passionate team of engineers and researchers scattered across the Asia Pacific, he developed Pangolin, an innovative security device that homes and small businesses can use as an added layer against cybersecurity breaches.

A 21st-century business leader, Miko is able to weave in his passion for technology-driven solutions and business acumen through the culture he experienced at Globis University.

“The best thing at Globis University is the culture and the people that will be around you,” Tan stressed. “It is the level of passion and curiosity of the cohort that makes all the difference.”