Insurance, HMO firm team up to empower more Filipinos

MANILA,Philippines — Fast-growing insurer FWD Life Insurance and health maintenance organization (HMO) Intellicare, together with health care service provider Aventus Medical Care Inc., have teamed up to offer FWD’s individual and group insurance products through various channels of Intellicare and Aventus.

“After launching our partnership last year, we’re delighted to now expand our collective reach with Intellicare and Aventus Medical Care and further enable more customers to celebrate life,” said FWD Philippines president and chief executive officer Peter Grimes.

“By boosting our partnership, we look forward to covering more Filipino lives with simple, relevant, and affordable insurance product propositions, led by our flagship product – the comprehensive Set for Health critical illness plan,”Grimes said.

“Intellicare, Aventus, and FWD Life share the common advocacy to empower Filipinos to live for a healthier tomorrow. I’m optimistic that with FWD Philippines’ broad range of insurance solutions, we can secure both physical and financial health of Intellicare members and Aventus patients nationwide, allowing them to live their lives worry-free,” said Mario Silos, Intellicare Group chairman and chief executive officer.

Intellicare is the country’s leading HMO, servicing more than a million Filipinos. Its network includes a pool of over 50,000 affiliated physicians and specialists manning more than 2,500 hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers throughout the country.

Aventus is one of the country’s top corporate health care service providers, devoted to providing high-quality, effective, and efficient clinic services. Currently, there are 12 Aventus branches spanning throughout Metro Manila, Cebu, Laguna, and Pampanga.