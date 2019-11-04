TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Insurance, HMO firm team up to empower more Filipinos
(The Philippine Star) - November 4, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA,Philippines — Fast-growing insurer FWD Life Insurance and health maintenance organization (HMO) Intellicare, together with health care service provider Aventus Medical Care Inc., have teamed up to offer FWD’s individual and group insurance products through various channels of Intellicare and Aventus.

“After launching our partnership last year, we’re delighted to now expand our collective reach with Intellicare and Aventus Medical Care and further enable more customers to celebrate life,” said FWD Philippines president and chief executive officer Peter Grimes.

“By boosting our partnership, we look forward to covering more Filipino lives with simple, relevant, and affordable insurance product propositions, led by our flagship product – the comprehensive Set for Health critical illness plan,”Grimes said.

“Intellicare, Aventus, and FWD Life share the common advocacy to empower Filipinos to live for a healthier tomorrow. I’m optimistic that with FWD Philippines’ broad range of insurance solutions, we can secure both physical and financial health of Intellicare members and Aventus patients nationwide, allowing them to live their lives worry-free,” said Mario Silos, Intellicare Group chairman and chief executive officer.

Intellicare is the country’s leading HMO, servicing more than a million Filipinos. Its network includes a pool of over 50,000 affiliated physicians and specialists manning more than 2,500 hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers throughout the country.

Aventus is one of the country’s top corporate health care service providers, devoted to providing high-quality, effective, and efficient clinic services. Currently, there are 12 Aventus branches spanning throughout Metro Manila, Cebu, Laguna, and Pampanga.

 

 

FWD LIFE INSURANCE HEALTH MAINTENANCE ORGANIZATION INSURANCE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
57 minutes ago
Entrepreneur highlights role of passion in running a business
57 minutes ago
Entrepreneurship is fueled by passion, and is often triggered by something that hits closest to home.
Business As Usual
Readiness for future must begin at academe
November 4, 2019 - 12:00am
When employment-oriented network LinkedIn released its 2019 Emerging Jobs in the Philippines Report, results showed the need to produce competent graduates who can take on hybrid jobs like data scientists, application...
57 minutes ago
Business As Usual
Insurance, HMO firm team up to empower more Filipinos
November 4, 2019 - 12:00am
Fast-growing insurer FWD Life Insurance and health maintenance organization Intellicare, together with health care service provider Aventus Medical Care Inc., have teamed up to offer FWD’s individual and group...
57 minutes ago
Business As Usual
57 minutes ago
A worthwhile partnership
By Johnny Litton | 57 minutes ago
The Consulate of Tanzania, under the helm of the hardworking and lovely Consul Betty Chua, hosted a luncheon meeting in celebration...
Business As Usual
7 days ago
An unforgettable state visit
By Johnny Litton | 7 days ago
Marco Polo Davao, led by the dedicated general manager Colin Healy and the hardworking director of sales and marketing Pearl...
Business As Usual
7 days ago
In a league of their own
By Pauline Gutierrez | 7 days ago
More and more women are breaking barriers in athletics, particularly in male-dominated sports like rugby.
Business As Usual
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with