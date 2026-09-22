Stratworks takes home Next Awards Philippines honors for Jollibee campaigns

(hoto shows Jollibee Philippines (from left) Jannelle Sorilla, assistant brand manager, Digital Commerce and Loyalty; Charisse Sumulong, director, Digital Commerce and Loyalty; RJ Rodillo, director, Digital Communications and Public Relations; Dorothy Dee-Ching, marketing head; Abby Joaquin, brand manager, Noodles & Kids, and Kay Segismundo, Stratworks accounts director

MANILA, Philippines — Stratworks continues to build on its strong awards momentum as the agency earns multiple recognitions at the Marketech APAC’s Next Awards Philippines, with its work for Jollibee named taking home awards across several key categories.

The recognitions reflect Stratworks’ breadth of work for the country’s most beloved fast-food brand, ranging from digital rebranding and experiential marketing to public relations and video storytelling.

Among the agency and brand’s standout entries is the “Bida Best, Bida Pinoy” campaign, which won Gold trophies for Most Innovative Public Relations Campaign and Most Innovative Event Marketing Campaign.

The overarching concept brought Jollibee’s celebration of Filipino pride to life to engage audiences during the country’s Independence Day.

The launch event emphasized this further through an immersive exhibit of memorabilia from world-class Filipinos, including Olympic gold medalists Hidilyn Diaz and Carlos Yulo, and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

Also under the Most Innovative Public Relations Campaign category, Stratworks and Jollibee received a Silver award for Jollibee’s Values Kids Meal, which leveraged its iconic kids’ meals to create opportunities for meaningful values formation through story books in partnership with Adarna House.

The agency’s #JoyDelivered video won Silver for Most Innovative Video Marketing Campaign. The campaign transformed the Jollibee mobile app into a visual storytelling platform.

The digital experience turned into an expression of gratitude for Filipino frontliners who work during the holidays, further reinforcing the emotional connection at the heart of the Jollibee brand.

“Our NEXT Awards Philippines wins are testaments of the kind of work we strive to build at Stratworks—ideas that are not only creative, but are rooted in strategy, reputation building, and a genuine understanding of people. Our work with Jollibee has allowed us to explore different ways of delivering joy,” said Mark Christian Parlade, Stratworks managing director.

For Stratworks, the recognition reinforces the agency’s commitment to developing ideas that go beyond conventional communications and create meaningful connections between brands and their audiences.

“This recognition by the NEXT Awards reflects the dedication of our team and the incredible partnership we share with Jollibee. Together, we are committed to crafting authentic, high-impact communications that resonate deeply with audiences,” said Donna Nievera-Conda, Stratworks president and co-CEO.

Additionally, “We Deliver Joy: Rebranding the Jollibee App Into a Joy Platform” was recognized as a finalist for Most Innovative – Branding/Re-branding Campaign.

It highlights Jollibee’s evolution of its mobile app beyond a functional ordering platform, transforming it into a digital destination designed around the brand’s core promise of delivering joy.

The NEXT Awards Philippines adds to Stratworks’ growing list of accolades, underscoring the agency’s ability to deliver work that combines strategy, creativity, innovation and purpose.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Stratworks is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.