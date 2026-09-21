TBL Manila celebrates five recognitions at Tala Awards 2026

The milestone reflects the clinic’s continued commitment to excellence, quality care, and elevated standards in aesthetics.

MANILA, Philippines — TBL Manila Aesthetic marked another significant achievement at the Tala Awards 2026, receiving five prestigious recognitions that highlight the clinic’s continued growth and commitment to delivering quality aesthetic care.

The awards include: 3-Star XEOMIN®, 3-Star Ultherapy® Prime, 3-Star Radiesse®, 3-Star Belotero® Revive, and Ultherapy® Prime Authentic Provider.

Adding even more significance to the evening, TBL Manila was joined by celebrated actresses and TBL ambassadors Claudine Barretto, known as the Optimum Star, and Arci Muñoz, who shared in the milestone and represented the confidence, elegance and elevated experience associated with the TBL Manila brand.

For TBL Manila, these recognitions represent more than outstanding performance. They reflect the trust of its clients, the dedication of its medical team, and the clinic’s continued investment in authentic technologies, advanced treatments and high standards of service.

Since its establishment, TBL Manila has continued to strengthen its position in the Philippine aesthetic industry by combining medical expertise, advanced technology, personalized treatment planning and an elevated patient experience.

The recognition as an Ultherapy® Prime Authentic Provider further reinforces TBL Manila’s commitment to offering authentic, globally recognized aesthetic technologies and ensuring that clients receive treatments backed by proper protocols and professional medical care.

“Excellence is not simply something we celebrate—it is a standard we continuously work to uphold,” Dr. Margaret “Doc Meg” Bartolo, medical director of TBL Manila, said.

For Dr. Bartolo and the rest of the TBL Manila medical team, every recognition comes with an even greater responsibility to maintain the standards that clients have come to expect from the brand.

Behind every award is a multidisciplinary team committed to continuous learning, precision, safety and thoughtful patient care.

Together with the entire TBL Manila organization, the team remains focused on consistently improving the quality of every treatment and every client experience.

The Tala Awards 2026 milestone serves as both a celebration and a commitment—to continue raising the bar while staying true to the values that have driven TBL Manila’s growth.

As TBL Manila moves forward, the clinic remains dedicated to providing quality care, excellent service, authentic technologies, and an elevated standard of aesthetics for every client who walks through its doors.

Editor’s Note: This press release from TBL Manila is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



