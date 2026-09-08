Stratworks builds on awards momentum with strong Quill Awards wins

MANILA, Philippines — Following a strong Q2 showing at the Marketing Excellence Awards and the Stevie International Business Awards, Stratworks continues its winning streak with major recognitions at the 22nd Philippine Quill Awards.

Building on its Q2 momentum, these latest wins underscore the agency’s continued growth and the impact of its work across brands and industries in 2026.

Highlighting its collaborative partnerships, Stratworks earned five co-shared wins with fast-food giant Jollibee, including an Excellence Award in Marketing, Advertising and Brand Communication category for the Jollibee Kids Values Meal, an initiative that transformed iconic toy lines into educational tools to foster parent-child bonding.

The agency also received four Merit Awards for Bida Best, Bida Pinoy, which celebrated world-class Filipino talent across sports, beauty, and the arts; Project 1000 wherein Jollibee supported ultra-runner Natalie Dau’s 1,000 km run across Luzon; and #JOYDelivered, a digital engagement campaign.

"These wins recognize campaigns designed to forge deep connections and drive tangible impact. From instilling values in children to sparking meaningful conversations for leading brands, our focus remains on craft and purpose—ensuring communication makes brands truly matter in everyday lives, " said Donna Nievera-Conda, president and co-CEO, Stratworks.

The agency's strategic expertise was further showcased in its partnership with PLDT, contributing to over nine award wins—including Excellence Awards for Madiskarte Moms PH under Corporate Social Responsibility and PLDT Home Fiber Netflix for Marketing, Advertising and Brand Communication. These wins directly contributed to PLDT being named Company of the Year.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi received awards for the Xiaomi All-Star Summer Concert and REDMI Note 14 Launch, recognized under the Special and Experiential Events and Marketing, Advertising and Brand Communication categories, respectively.

Photo Release From left to right: Stratworks’ Robbie David, VP, Client Services; Soh Rosario, Associate PR Director; Dianne Lague, Senior Accounts Manager; Kay Segismundo, Accounts Director; Jude Cruz, Senior Content Writer; Charis Lubon, Senior Accounts Manager; Dana Regodon, Associate Director – Activation and Influencer Marketing; and Nix Valdoria, Accounts Supervisor.

“Building on a strong Q2, these wins reflect Stratworks’ continued evolution as an agency—bringing together strategy, creativity, storytelling, and reputation to build lasting relevance and trust for the brands we partner with,” said Mark Christian Parlade, Managing Director of Stratworks.

These recognitions add to a growing body of work that demonstrates the agency’s ability to create ideas that move people, strengthen brands, and deliver meaningful impact. More than a continuation of its awards momentum, they reflect Stratworks’ commitment to creating communications that earn attention, build trust, and make brands matter.

Looking to build work that makes an impact? Let’s create what’s next. Contact at [email protected].

Editor’s Note: This is a press release from Stratworks. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.