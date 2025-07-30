British Chamber pushes FDI boost amid SONA focus on infra, renewables

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr delivers his speech during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the House of Representatives in Quezon City on July 24, 2023.

The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines (BCCP) reiterates the need to increase foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country, following opportunities in sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure and renewable energy, highlighted in the 4th State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The beginning of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s speech noted that the economy remains at a good standing with increased investor confidence, lower inflation and higher employment rate.

He then urged businesses to invest in agriculture, and further stated that, “My single resounding message to the international business community is this: The Philippines is ready. Invest in the Filipino. Our cavalcade of dependable and hardworking Filipinos, innately skilled, adaptable, and possessed with a heart for service, are here, ready to work and to succeed with you.”

He then cited the aim to strengthen industries such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, construction, and critical minerals, among others.

BCCP Executive Vice Chair Chris Nelson recognized opportunities in agriculture that the UK can take advantage of, noting the Philippines’ challenge on African Swine Fever, affecting domestic supply and driving food inflation higher.

Nelson also mentioned the work with the UK Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), marking the country as the UK’s 2nd largest pork export market in Asia.

Meanwhile, meat & meat preparations amounted to a value of £36.5 million in exports in the four quarters to the end of Q4 2024. Other industries mentioned are also seen to further drive the country’s foreign direct investments, citing the recent Philippine-British Investment Forum with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) in London June 27, 2025.

British investments in PEZA have recorded cumulative investments of Php34.036 B from 1995-2024.

The promise to enhance the country’s connectivity through big-ticket infrastructure projects was also mentioned through “roads, bridges, trains, airports, seaports, waterworks, and affordable housing…” President Marcos also added the challenges in the energy sector while recognizing “...new technologies and clean energy such as solar, windmill, and natural gas…”

Nelson added that these developments in infrastructure and renewable energy can be further leveraged through the UK-Philippines Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO), particularly through government-to-government Financing Framework Partnership to support national infrastructure projects.

Meanwhile, under JETCO, the Energy Sectoral Working Group is also established to assist the Philippines in its green transition and regulatory reforms to further drive economic growth.

The Chamber also welcomes the 20th Congress and recognizes the importance of priority legislation, urging the passage of key measures such as the Konektadong Pinoy Act, E-Governance Act, and Cybersecurity Act that support the Philippines’ digital transformation agenda and assist in further economic growth.