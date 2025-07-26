Philippines, Japan firms team up for cross-cultural HR innovation

MANILA, Philippines — A new cross-border partnership between two organizations from the Philippines and Japan aims to deliver culturally attuned, systems-driven HR solutions tailored for Japanese companies operating across Southeast Asia.

The collaboration seeks to bridge leadership styles, align cultural expectations and promote practical, long-term transformation in people and organizations.

The strategic partnership was formalized by Philippine-based consultancy and learning services provider FormideaPH and Japan-based HR consultancy firm People Trees.

It was shaped through a series of conversations and visioning sessions led by FormideaPH Chief Organization Capability Officer Vivian Carr-Cruz, alongside People Trees Co-Founders and Co-Chief Executive Officers Atsushi Higashino and Makiko Nakatani.

Left to right: Mariko Higuchi, People Trees Corporate Manager; Aubrey Cruz, FormideaPH Client Engagement Officer; Atsushi Higashino, People Trees Co-Founder and Co-CEO; Vivian Carr-Cruz, FormideaPH Chief Organization Capability Officer; Makiko Nakatani, People Trees Co-Founder and Co-CEO; Takeshi Yaguchi, People Trees Partner; Miyuki Benitani, People Trees Partner.

As Japanese companies continue to expand their footprint in Southeast Asia, the partnership reflects both firms' shared commitment to enabling actionable change rooted in continuous feedback and measurable impact.

Drawing from the deep experience of seasoned business leaders, both organizations emphasize applied strategies over theory.

The partnership launched with a learning program for a leading Japanese engineering, procurement and construction company. In a face-to-face session, participants engaged in interactive workshops focused on emotional intelligence and its practical influence in the workplace.

This was followed by an HR meet-up titled “Asian HR Frontlines: Rethinking People and Organizations through the Lens of the Philippines and Vietnam.”

Experts discussed the evolving landscape of HR leadership in Asia and explored how cultural diversity across the Philippines, Japan and Vietnam shapes organizational approaches.

The event underscored the importance of cross-cultural collaboration that FormideaPH and People Trees aim to champion.