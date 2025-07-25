Baobab Eyewear champions hybrid offline-online retail experience through TikTok Shop

MANILA, Philippines — Baobab Eyewear is redefining how Filipinos shop for eyewear, both online and offline. Known for its stylish, functional and fairly priced frames, the proudly Filipino brand has found success in bridging the gap between digital discovery and in-store experience through TikTok Shop.

By leveraging TikTok Shop's full-funnel ecosystem and content-first approach, Baobab was able to grow its online presence while driving foot traffic to its optical shop in Escolta, Manila. Its physical store provides a personalized space for customers to try on frames they first encountered online, completing a hybrid retail experience built for today's discovery-driven consumers.

"Our audience was able to discover our physical store, thanks to our campaigns and presence on TikTok Shop", said Eunice Abalos, founder and owner of Baobab Eyewear. "We are committed to offering thoughtfully designed eyewear that is life-proof, practical and affordable, and giving our customers the best experience, whether through our physical store or TikTok Shop."

Turning content into commerce

Through TikTok Shop, Baobab turned content and community into powerful growth engines. From short-form videos to livestream selling, the brand embraced new ways of engaging with consumers while offering seamless shopping, from frame selection to lens customization and prescription uploading.

"Even before TikTok Shop, Baobab was actively posting about our products and day-to-day operations—we really wanted to build an online community," said Sheena Concepcion, Baobab’s marketing manager. "Since joining TikTok Shop, we’ve been able to reach more people and convert through features like free shipping, vouchers and platform promos."

Concepcion credits TikTok Shop's recently upgraded ACE indicator system, which helps sellers optimize their Assortment, Content and Empowerment strategies, for their success. During their summer campaign, Baobab utilized short videos as pre-launch content to generate excitement and drive traffic to the grand launch. The pre-launch phase alone saw a +43% increase in video views versus regular days.

Breakthrough launch with BINI

The exclusive BINIVISION collection, launched with girl group BINI

One of Baobab’s standout milestones was the launch of BINIVISION, an exclusive collection created in partnership with the nation's girl group, BINI. The campaign was activated through TikTok Shop and delivered a 3,410.45% uplift in Live GMV, ranking Baobab #1 during the platform’s Eyewear Co-brand Day.

“As a discovery-driven and social platform, TikTok Shop empowers brands in reaching a wider audience and building communities," said Franco Aligaen, marketing lead of TikTok Shop. "We believe these communities help bridge the offline and online worlds."

As Baobab continues to grow, its success on TikTok Shop proves that when digital content, community, and commerce come together, they can unlock new opportunities for homegrown brands. With a hybrid retail model and a deep understanding of its audience, Baobab Eyewear is charting a path forward, where Filipino creativity meets inclusive, accessible design across both online and offline spaces.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by TikTok Shop. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.