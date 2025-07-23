MESSAGE: A friendship woven in trust: Commemorating 69 years of Japan-Philippines ties

Editor's Note: This is the written contribution of Ambassador Kazuya Endo on the occasion of the 69th Japan-Philippines Friendship Day.

Isang mainit na pagbati sa lahat ng aking mga kaibigang Pilipino (Warm greetings to all my Filipino friends)! It is my great pleasure and honor to celebrate with you today the 69th Japan-Philippines Friendship Day.

As we commemorate this special occasion, I would like to take a moment to reflect on the ongoing Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan and, in particular the Philippine Pavilion. I had the privilege of visiting the Philippine Pavilion twice—first, during the Philippine National Day and again during the visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos. On both occasions, I was deeply impressed by the thoughtful presentation of the Pavilion and particularly its symbolic theme—“Woven.” When I heard and experienced this theme, I found myself thinking: this theme is a perfect metaphor for the entirety of Japan-Philippines relations.

The ties that bind our two nations are like a tapestry woven from various threads of trust. And those threads—be it people-to-people and cultural ties, or economic and security partnerships—are woven together to create a vivid, rich, and beautiful tapestry called Japan-Philippines relations. Using this metaphor, let me illustrate some of the threads we’ve woven together lately that add a new color and design to our partnership.

Thread of fostering enduring people-to-people and cultural connections

©Cabinet Public Affairs Office Japan-Philippines Summit Meeting: Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. As our cooperation grows from strength to strength, robust people-to-people and cultural ties continue to play a role in the foundational thread of our trust. In my various visits across the Philippines’ vast regions, I've been truly overwhelmed by the local support for our bilateral partnership. It has been particularly heartwarming to witness our Filipino friends' deep interest in and shared love for Japanese culture, clearly demonstrated by the record-high of over 820,000 Filipino visitors to Japan last year. With the recent opening of the Japan Visa Application Center (JVAC), we are optimistic about sustaining this encouraging trend in the years ahead.

With tourism a promising source of shared experiences, our ties continue to find renewal through the personal encounters Filipinos have with Japanese culture. In our lively receptions at the Ambassador's Residence, I've had the privilege of hearing about the lasting friendships and experiences forged by Filipino participants in the Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) Programme and recipients of the Japanese Government Scholarship (MEXT). Meanwhile, the aspirations of our Filipino JDS (Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship) Fellows and SSEAYP (Ship for Southeast Asian and Japanese Youth Program) delegates have also been a glowing testament to deepening people-to-people exchanges with the Philippines.

Hello!Japan provides educational courses on Japanese culture to schools and private organizations

Furthermore, my wife and I are delightedly grateful to have participated in many events celebrating our two countries’ cultures here in the Philippines. Rooting for our Japanese volleyball teams together with Filipino fans, sharing the art of Nihon Buyo or traditional dance on the occasion of Japan’s National Day Celebration, interacting with young Filipino university students, appreciating beautiful Ikebana arrangements, and singing along to the Filipino-Japanese jazz band who performed at my humble residence are among my fondest memories with our Filipino friends thus far.

Vibrant visits of dignitaries are always a reflection of the importance of our bilateral relations. In the time of growing volatility and complexity, neighboring countries that share fundamental values and strategic interests are ever more important. During the first half of the year, the Philippines welcomed a series of visits from Japanese Cabinet Ministers who were generously greeted with the iconic brand of Philippine hospitality. In January, we warmly received Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi, followed by Defense Minister Nakatani Gen in February. Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism Nakano Hiromasa also made his visit in April. These visits culminated in the first official visit of Prime Minister ISHIBA Shigeru to the Philippines in April—marking the second visit by a Japanese prime minister under the Marcos administration.

Thread of bolstering economic growth and sustainable development

©Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Co., Ltd. Ongoing Construction of the Camp Aguinaldo Station of the Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP)

Economic partnership is another important thread I would like to highlight. Japan has been consistently supporting sustainable development in the Philippines. The past year has seen a significant bolstering of our economic cooperation, with Japan contributing to quality infrastructure projects in the country. These include the Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP), the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR), and the Davao City Bypass Construction Project—all funded by Japan’s Official Development Assistance (ODA) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Apart from these projects, this year, we also celebrate the 60th anniversary of JICA’s Japan Overseas Cooperation Volunteers (JOCV), which has been providing grassroots support for the development of various countries, including the Philippines.

Successful connection of the north and south portals of one of the twin tunnels of the Davao City Bypass Construction Project

The strong economic ties between Japan and the Philippines are the cornerstone of our friendship. Japan remains as one of the top investors in the Philippines, especially in Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) locations. With cumulative investments exceeding P550 billion and direct employment of over 300,000 Filipinos, these significantly impact our economies. Following the relaxation of foreign ownership rules in retail, we’ve recently welcomed several prominent Japanese brands. Nitori opened its first store in 2024, shortly after I assumed my post last year. In addition, Mitsukoshi BGC opened in mid-2023. These are landmarks in the growing Japanese retail presence in our market.

Japan also continues to extend its steadfast support for the peace process in the Bangsamoro region, through the three pillars of the Japan-Bangsamoro Initiatives for Reconstruction and Development (J-BIRD). These efforts encompass capacity-building for the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA), assistance in the transformation of former combatant communities into progressive and resilient societies, and the provision of socio-economic development assistance. As we look forward to the first Bangsamoro Parliament elections, we recognize this milestone as a significant stride towards achieving lasting peace and prosperity in the region.

Thread of deepening security partnerships

Senate Ratification of the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA)

The security cooperation thread is growing evidence of our deepening trust, driven by our shared commitment to a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP). This concept, promoting peace, stability, and prosperity across the region through ensuring rules-based international order, has certainly been realized by our bilateral cooperation. The Japan-Philippines Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) signed in July 2024, for instance, has emerged as a landmark achievement for our two countries. Its unanimous approval by the Philippine Senate in December of the same year and its approval by the Japanese Diet last June underscore our shared commitment to regional peace and stability. In the recently held Japan-Philippines Summit Meeting, our two leaders further agreed to commence negotiations on an Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA). The meeting also confirmed the importance of an early conclusion of an Agreement on the Security of Information.

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) vessels JS ISE & JS SUZUNAMI conduct a port call at Pier 15, Port of Manila.

On another promising front, Japan's unwavering support for the Philippines' security capabilities remains well represented through our Official Security Assistance (OSA) scheme. At present, the Philippines holds the distinction of being the first recipient of the OSA, as well as the only country to have been granted OSA funding for two consecutive years. Japan is further conducting a feasibility study for the OSA for the third year. We have also witnessed the frequent conduct of Maritime Cooperative Activities (MCA) and increased port visits by Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) vessels in the country. This year, in fact, we had the honor of hosting the 71st Anniversary of the Japan Self-Defense Forces aboard the JMSDF vessel, JS ISE, during its visit at the Port of Manila.

The threads of our bilateral friendship are interwoven with a strong commitment to international peace and security, a tapestry we continue to weave together through active multilateral engagement. This shared dedication is evident in our cooperation on disarmament. Japan's participation in the High-Level Launch Meeting of the Friends of the Fissile Material Cut-off Treaty (FMCT) in September 2024, alongside the Philippines, exemplifies our collaborative approach. As fellow members of the Non-Proliferation and Disarmament Initiative, we are working together to enhance cooperation in nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.

Weaving together to fortify our long-lasting friendship

©JICA Philippines JICA Volunteer NAKAZAWA is assigned in Iloilo to share math education techniques

I hope I have been able to convey just how beautifully each individual thread has contributed to the rich tapestry of Japan-Philippines relations.

As we move forward into the future, we will continue to weave this tapestry together. Thread by thread, we will create and enrich the fabric of friendship between our two nations. Let us work hand in hand, weaving a vibrant, rich, and beautiful future for Japan and the Philippines.

Mabuhay ang pagkakaibigan ng Japan at Pilipinas!