British Chamber hopes SONA will address inflation

The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines (BCCP) eyes inflation to be included in the upcoming 4th State of the Nation Address (SONA).

This aligns with the organization’s key initiatives in managing inflation, ensuring stability in supply, and promoting British meat exports in the country.

A report by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) noted a slight uptick in June 2025 which reached to 1.4%.

Meanwhile, lower inflation rates were reported in food and non-alcoholic beverages, easing to 0.1% in the same period.

In an interview, BCCP Executive Vice Chair Chris Nelson commended the administration’s efforts in managing inflation and noted how the UK could also assist, particularly in meat exports.

In the same report, meat and other parts of slaughtered land animals saw a higher annual rate of 9.1% from 7.9%. Nelson said that, “The only thing we would like to see a reference to is on the economic performance. Inflation has been a very good figure, but that's also driven by food security and we have been a key element there in terms of our pork exports from the UK and we would like to see a reference to that.”

The Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) reported that the volume of meat and meat products import arrivals in the Philippines from the United Kingdom reached up to 6,623,236 kgs.

Meanwhile, the Department for Business and Trade reported that meat & meat preparations exported from the UK to the Philippines reached up to £36.5 million, marking an increase of 4% in the four quarters to the end of Q4 2024.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. recently confirmed that it is looking at expanding the minimum access volume (MAV) on pork imports by 150,000 metric tons (MT) to assist in domestic supply and lower prices.

The Chamber also mentioned its consistent work with the UK Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) and cited the upcoming trade mission in November 2025.

Nelson further noted that investors are also looking at further monetary policy easing with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.25% from 5.5%.

More recently, the Department of Finance (DOF) Secretary Ralph Recto said that lower inflation will provide room for BSP to further have two more rate cuts in 2025.

Meanwhile, the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said that, “The sharp decline in food inflation over the past year underscores the continued progress in our coordinated efforts to boost local production, improve logistics, and implement calibrated trade and biosecurity measures. We will sustain these interventions and complement them with targeted initiatives to ensure a continuous, stable supply and shield consumers from future price pressures.”