P&A Grant Thornton unveils inaugural Sustainability Report

Sustainability Report launching at the Chief Executive Forum. (From left) Mhycke Gallego, partner and advisory practice leader; Lucky Cimatu, senior managing consultant, advisory services, sustainability and climate; Boyet Murcia III, chairman and managing partner; and Ramil Nañola, partner and audit and assurance practice leader

MANILA, Philippines — In a landmark moment for a professional services firm, P&A Grant Thornton released its inaugural Sustainability Report, marking a significant shift from compliance-based operations to purpose-driven leadership.

The report, unveiled by its Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO), Chris Ferareza, during a special stakeholder event on June 26, is a testament to the firm’s commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles—not just within its own walls, but across the broader business ecosystem it serves.

“This report is more than a document,” said the CSO during the launch. “It is about transformation—a reflection of our journey and the values we choose to stand for.”

The firm’s journey toward sustainability started long ago but was formally launched in early 2022, driven by a simple yet profound question: What kind of legacy do we want to leave behind? For P&A Grant Thornton, the answer lay in reimagining its role—not just as auditors and advisors, but as architects of a resilient and inclusive future.

The first step was introspective. The firm began by reassessing its internal operations, identifying areas where it could reduce its environmental footprint and improve social impact. From energy-efficient office practices to waste reduction and employee engagement programs, the firm sought to align its day-to-day operations with its long-term values.

Recognizing that true impact extends beyond internal efforts, P&A Grant Thornton established a dedicated sustainability services practice. This arm of the firm is designed to help clients navigate the increasingly complex landscape of ESG regulations, climate risk and stakeholder expectations.

The release of the Sustainability Report comes at a time when sustainability is no longer optional. Around the world, businesses are under increasing pressure to demonstrate their ESG credentials—not just to regulators, but to investors, employees and communities.

In the Philippines, where climate vulnerability is a pressing concern, the role of the private sector in driving sustainable development is more critical than ever. Firms like P&A Grant Thornton are uniquely positioned to influence change—not only through their own practices but by shaping the strategies of the clients they serve.

The report’s release is also an invitation—to stakeholders, clients and the broader community—to join the firm in building a future that is resilient, inclusive and enduring.

“As you read through this,” the CSO urged, “view it not just as a reflection of our work, but as an open invitation: to collaborate, to innovate and to collectively build a better future.”

This report is not just a collection of metrics and milestones. It is a narrative of transformation, highlighting the voices of the firm’s people, the impact of its partnerships, and the lessons learned along the way.

While P&A Grant Thornton’s Sustainability Report marks a significant milestone, it is not the finish line. It is a checkpoint—a moment to reflect, recalibrate and recommit. The road ahead will require continuous learning, bold leadership and unwavering dedication.

The firm plans to build on this foundation by deepening its sustainability initiatives, expanding its advisory capabilities and continuing to engage stakeholders in meaningful dialogue. Future reports will track progress, share insights, and hold the firm accountable for its commitments.

Let this inaugural report serve as a reminder: that the role of professional services firms is evolving. They are no longer just custodians of financial integrity but champions of sustainable progress.

And in that evolution, P&A Grant Thornton is striving to lead the way—through action, insight and a deep commitment to contribute to shaping a vibrant tomorrow.

