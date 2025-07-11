Singlife Philippines wins 3 major accolades at Asian Banking & Finance Fintech Awards 2025

(From left) Singlife Philippines chief growth officer Virgil Banta, chief executive officer Lester Cruz, chief marketing officer Franchette Cardona and head of products and propositions Bernadette Marquez at the 2025 Asian Banking & Finance Fintech Awards ceremony held in Singapore on July 8, 2025

MANILA, Philippines — Singlife Philippines reaffirmed its leadership in digital insurance innovation, winning three major accolades in the Asian Banking & Finance Fintech Awards 2025 held at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore.

The country’s premier digital life insurer bagged the Mobile App Award – Philippines, New FinTech Product Award – Philippines, and Customer Experience Solution Award – Philippines—recognizing the company’s success in transforming insurance with a fully digital experience, redefining financial empowerment and promoting digital investment-linked insurance.

“These awards are a validation of the bold, disruptive path we chose: to build a fully digital life insurer made for real people, solving real problems,” said Lester Cruz, chief executive officer of Singlife Philippines, who received the awards on behalf of the company.

“This win is for our team, our partners, and most especially, our customers who trusted us with their first—and continuing—steps toward financial independence.”

Singlife Philippines CEO Lester Cruz accepts the awards.

Singlife Plan & Protect app

At the heart of Singlife’s success is the Singlife Plan & Protect App, a first-of-its-kind, all-in-one financial platform launched in 2023. Designed for the modern Filipino, the app brings together a high-interest Singlife Account, smart financial planning tools and best-in-class life insurance and investment solutions in one seamless mobile experience.

Unlike traditional insurers that digitize only parts of the journey, Singlife reimagined the entire process—from sign-up, purchase, and policy management to payments, top-ups, cash-outs, and claims initiation—as 100% self-serve and paperless. It eliminates jargon, long waits and tedious requirements, empowering users to make smart financial decisions on their terms.

Key app enhancements now include real-time fund transfers between Singlife Accounts, biometric login, personalized dashboards, top-up functionality for investment-linked plans, integrated tracking of policies bought via partner channels GCash, UNO and Maya, cash-in and payments via debit or credit card, transfers to any bank or e-wallet and instant access mode.

Major programs and features introduced in 2024 include the Super Boost Rewards Program, which lets customers earn up to 15% p.a. net interest (terms and conditions apply) on their Singlife Account by reaching financial protection milestones; the Singlife Champion Referral Program, which rewards users with Singlife Credits for promoting financial independence—credits that can be used for premium payments and top-ups within the app; and the Singlife Gift Card, enabling customers to easily send Singlife Credits to loved ones—all seamlessly done through the app.

“Our mission is to help Filipinos achieve financial independence by offering insurance and investment products that deliver real, present, and tangible benefits from the time their policy gets enforced, not just for the future,” Cruz shared.

Lester Cruz delivers his acceptance speech.

Income Multiplier

Singlife’s win in the New FinTech Product Award category was powered by Income Multiplier, the first regular-pay (i.e., has a monthly payment mode) investment-linked insurance plan in the Philippines that gives customers monthly cash payouts starting at just P1,500/month or a one-time investment of P30,000.

Traditionally accessible only to high-net-worth individuals, variable unit-linked (VUL) insurance plans with monthly cash payouts have long required hefty upfront investments and complex sales processes. Income Multiplier changes that.

It allows everyday Filipinos to grow their money in multiple ways: through long-term capital growth; target monthly cash payouts at 5% p.a. (Not guaranteed; depends on market performance), one of the highest in the market; and interest earnings of up to 15% p.a. net (terms and conditions apply) on their Singlife Account.

This plan also includes guaranteed life insurance coverage, providing at least 105% of the fund value to loved ones in case of unforeseen events.

Customers have the flexibility and freedom to start, manage, top up, pause or withdraw their investments at any time, without lock-in periods or penalties. All transactions can be completed in just a few steps—all through the Singlife Plan & Protect App.

Customer-first, end-to-end digital experiences

With over 1 million policies sold and P99 million in claims issued since entering the market in 2020, Singlife Philippines continues to set the benchmark for life insurance in a mobile-first world.

In fact, 60% of Singlife’s customers say their policy is their first-ever insurance—a powerful testament to the company’s reach across underserved segments. Top reasons for choosing Singlife include convenience (37%), affordability (36%) and fit with their needs (25%).

Its commitment to customer experience is reflected in a 97% Customer Satisfaction Score (CSAT) in 2024 and a 4.6 out of 5 TrustScore on independent review platform Trustpilot—an “Excellent” rating supported by over 7,000 five-star reviews.

“Our goal is simple but ambitious: to bring a better way towards financial independence so that Filipinos can live their lives to the fullest,” said Cruz. “We’ve hit the ground running, and we’ll continue to see this through.”

The Asian Banking & Finance Fintech Awards acknowledges the key players in the landscape of financial technology, highlighting their achievements, start-ups, established fintech entities and disruptive technological leaders.

Beyond giving recognition, the awards program also serves as a platform for industry leaders, innovators, and potential collaborators to come together.

To learn more about Singlife Philippines, visit www.singlife.com.ph or following its social media channels: Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Singlife. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.