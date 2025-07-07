Inner Circle Summit drives start-up conversations at &FRIENDS Festival

MANILA, Philippines — The Inner Circle Summit, hosted by Clout Kitchen in collaboration with Gorriceta Law, Singapore Global Network, and Endeavor, recently brought together over 200 distinguished founders, investors and industry leaders from Southeast Asia and the US for a unique gathering focused on the future of business in Asia at Okada Manila.

As part of the ultimate EDM party of Asia, the &FRIENDS Festival, the summit explored pivotal themes shaping the landscape of business today. With over 150 attendees, 10 dynamic panels, and more than 40 inspiring speakers, discussions tackled pressing questions and critical topics such as the future of the creator economy, building global consumer companies from Asia, capital markets, exits and GL-LP dynamics in Asia, the future of AI and entertainment, and global supply chains and local logistics in an uncertain world.

Adriel Yong, co-founder and COO of Clout Kitchen, and Justin Banusing, founder and CEO of Clout Kitchen, skillfully moderated several sessions, ensuring engaging and insightful dialogues.

Notable speakers included Jamie Lin, chairman and partner at AppWorks; Dave Fontenot, founder of HFB; Paulo Campos, founding managing general partner at Kaya Founders; Saurabh Bajpai from Turmeric Capital; Althea Lim of Gushcloud; Melody Madhavan of Cento Ventures; Mark Gorriceta, managing partner at Gorriceta Afriga Gauton & Saavedra; Mark Sng from Gentree Fund; Milan Reinartz, co-founder and CEO of Nonpublic; and many other influential figures in the industry.

While the &FRIENDS Festival anticipated over 20,000 attendees celebrating creators and culture, the Inner Circle Summit provided a sanctuary for focused dialogue. This exclusive event fostered high-trust conversations among founders, funders and ecosystem builders, delving into critical topics such as the transformative role of AI, the evolving fintech landscape in Southeast Asia, and strategies for scaling creator-driven businesses.

Set against the backdrop of four immersive zones—Creator Stage, Fan Meetups, Expo and an all-night Music Stage at Cove Manila—the Inner Circle Summit created a unique duality for attendees: the opportunity to gain profound insights in an intimate setting while simultaneously making an impact in the vibrant public arena.

As the Inner Circle Summit took center stage within the atmosphere of &FRIENDS, it not only symbolized the future of business but also celebrated the dynamic intersection of creativity, entrepreneurship, and investment in our ever-evolving world. The conversations held during the Summit aimed to inspire new investments and partnerships that would drive innovation and growth in the start-up ecosystem.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Inner Circle Summit is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.