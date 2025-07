PNOC Exploration Corporation: Notice of Annual Stockholders Meeting

MANILA, Philippines — The PNOC Exploration Corporation (“PNOC EC”) 2025 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting (the “Meeting”) will be held via the Zoom online platform on July 29, 2025, Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Please see notice below:

Editors Note: This notice is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.