Cebuana Lhuillier, MG Forex Corporation forge strategic alliance to redefine foreign exchange access for Filipinos

(From left) Cliff Cabungcal, chief finance officer of Cebuana Lhuillier; Erlinda Sumanga, first vice president and head of the Money Transfer Group; Jean Henri Lhuillier, president and CEO; Michael Guy, president of MG Forex; Allan Matthew Guy, executive vice president and treasurer; and Lilian Sengia, executive vice president and head for global markets

MANILA, Philippines — Cebuana Lhuillier, one of the country’s leading and most trusted microfinance services providers, has joined forces with MG Forex Corporation, a recognized authority in the Philippine foreign exchange industry, to enhance the accessibility and deliver more reliable foreign currency/money exchange services—specifically designed to serve the diverse needs of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), travelers, and everyday clients nationwide.

This game-changing partnership brings together the unrivaled reach and reliability of Cebuana Lhuillier’s 3,500+ branch network and MG Forex’s deep market expertise and real-time pricing capabilities—delivering fast, transparent and competitively priced foreign exchange services across the country.

“This strategic move strengthens our commitment to making financial empowerment truly accessible to all Filipinos,” said Jean Henri Lhuillier, president and CEO of Cebuana Lhuillier.

“By embedding innovative foreign exchange solutions into our extensive network, we are not only enhancing our service offering but also creating a more inclusive financial ecosystem where every transaction is straightforward, secure, and customer-focused.”

Cebuana Lhuillier’s competitive edge lies in its expansive nationwide presence, high customer trust and track record of delivering essential financial services to underserved communities. By integrating foreign exchange into its core offerings, the company is further solidifying its position as a one-stop hub for everyday financial needs, especially for OFWs and families managing cross-border remittances.

MG Forex Corporation adds strategic strength through its decades of industry experience, regulatory compliance and real-time exchange rate tracking—ensuring that clients benefit from accurate, fair and updated rates, refreshed regularly to mirror global market movements.

At MG Forex, our mission has always been to deliver efficient and trustworthy foreign exchange services,” said Michael Guy, president of MG Forex Corporation.

“This collaboration with Cebuana Lhuillier allows us to bring institutional-level currency solutions to the retail market, empowering more Filipinos with the tools they need to maximize their hard-earned foreign currencies—right in their local communities.

The foreign exchange services now available at select Cebuana Lhuillier branches are designed for speed, accuracy and security, rate boards, trained personnel and detailed transaction documentation. These innovations ensure a streamlined and trustworthy customer experience, even in high-volume or high-value transactions.

“This partnership is not just about convenience—it’s a bold leap toward greater financial inclusion,” said Philippe Andre Lhuillier, senior executive vice president of Cebuana Lhuillier. “We are empowering Filipinos from all walks of life to exchange currencies with ease, confidence, and full transparency—putting control and value directly into their hands.”

As demand for accessible and secure foreign exchange services continues to grow, Cebuana Lhuillier is now preparing for a nationwide rollout, confident that this revolutionary solution will address the evolving needs of its vast and diverse client base.

With this partnership, Cebuana Lhuillier and MG Forex Corporation are not just expanding service offerings—they are reshaping the foreign exchange landscape in the Philippines by making world-class financial services available at the grassroots level.

"This is just the beginning,” added Lilian Sengia, EVP and head of global markets of MG Forex Corporation. “We envision this partnership as a model for future collaborations with Cebuana Lhuillier. Together, we can build a stronger financial ecosystem—one that responds to the evolving needs of Filipinos, both here and abroad."

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Cebuana Lhuillier. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.