British Chamber presents economic outlook at the Philippine-British Investment Forum

The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines (BCCP) presented the Philippine economic outlook and an overview of the Philippine-UK trade relations at the Philippine-British Investment Forum on June 27, 2025 at the HSBC office in Canary Wharf, London.

The event is organized by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) in partnership with the British Chamber, HSBC, and Asian Consulting Group to present investment opportunities and take advantage of the growing British business community across PEZA ecozones.

Key officials and representatives include Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to the United Kingdom H.E. Teodoro Locsin Jr., PEZA Director General Tereso O. Panga, BCCP Executive Chairman Chris Nelson, Asian Consulting Group Chief Tax Advisor Raymond Abrea, IT & Business Process Association of the Philippines Chief Operating Officer Ms. Celeste Ilagan, and HSBC UK Country Head of Global Trade Solutions Ms. Stephanie Betant.

BCCP Executive Chairman Chris Nelson recognized the deepening relations between the Philippines and the UK across multiple areas, he noted that, “As the Philippines and the UK approach the 80th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2026, their enduring partnership continues to thrive—marked by deepening cooperation across key areas, particularly in trade, investment, and economic development.”

From 2020-2024, the total trade in goods and services have witnessed an upward trend marking its current total to £3.0 billion in the four quarters to the end of Q4 2024 with top UK exports to the Philippines include miscellaneous electrical goods, aircraft, meat & meat preparations, medicinal & pharmaceutical products, and electric motors.

Meanwhile, top Philippine exports to the UK include electrical machinery, miscellaneous electrical goods (consumer), miscellaneous electrical goods (intermediate), vegetables & fruit, fish & shellfish.

Nelson also expressed optimism in further boosting the Philippine foreign direct investments with the UK ranking 12th in Approved Foreign Direct Investments by Country of Investor in 2024 according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Additionally, the UK is also recognized by PEZA as its leading investor in January 2025, marking potential in multiple sectors such as manufacturing, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and IT services.

The Chamber also aligns its priorities with the agenda of the current Philippine administration and the Philippine Development Goals by 2028 as outlined by the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) such as ensuring food security, increasing employment and workforce capabilities, promoting digitalization and ease of doing business, enhancing infrastructure through Public-Private Partnerships, and reinforcing economic reforms.

Nelson further added that, “leveraging these priorities could be achieved through maximizing partnership opportunities with the UK as we have seen further developments such as the launch of the Philippine-UK Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) and the interest of the Philippines in joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) to which the UK is already a part of.

We also encourage British companies to take advantage of the investment opportunities and incentives within the country’s economic zones such as PEZA.”