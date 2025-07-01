Puregold taps GCash anew to drive digital payment adoption for MSMEs

MANILA, Philippines — Major retail chain Puregold has again partnered with GCash to expand the use of digital payments by sari-sari store owners at the 2025 Tindahan ni Aling Puring (TNAP) Convention, the country’s largest trade event for sari-sari store owners and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

The three-day event drew tens of thousands of participants, most of whom still rely on physical cash to manage and run their small businesses. While digital adoption has grown in recent years, cash remains the dominant mode of payment among sari-sari store owners when purchasing inventory.

GCash offered TNAP attendees a range of promotions and incentives to encourage merchants to shift to digital transactions. These include pre-convention campaigns, real-time cashback and exclusive product discounts for users who pay with GCash at partner booths. The leading finance super app also set up an on-site activation booth in collaboration with Puregold, showcasing how digital tools can help store owners streamline payments, manage capital and track purchases.

GCash for Business general manager Jong Layug stated that the initiative is part of the company’s broader strategy to integrate digital financial services into traditional retail channels and foster digital habits among small-scale entrepreneurs.

GCash for Business general manager Jong Layug officially leads the opening of the 2025 TNAP Convention.

“GCash is committed to helping Filipino MSMEs grow by giving them access to safe, convenient and rewarding digital payment options. At TNAP, we’re bringing this mission to life by making every digital transaction count, whether through savings, rewards or efficiency,” Layug said.

The partnership comes as Puregold seeks to deepen its role in the country’s digital transition. The retail giant, whose TNAP program is designed to support its extensive sari-sari store network, has been working to improve payment infrastructure at its stores and trade events to reduce friction in B2B transactions.

“Puregold has always believed in the power of MSMEs. By partnering with GCash, we are equipping our TNAP members with tools to thrive in a digital economy,” said Puregold president Vincent Co.

The participation of GCash in TNAP 2025 marks a continued push to embed financial technology into grassroots enterprises, positioning digital tools as drivers of growth and efficiency in the informal economy.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by GCash. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.