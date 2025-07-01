Global Dominion at the forefront of SME empowerment and economic progress

Global Dominion has solidified its reputation as more than a lender, but as a trusted partner in progress.

At Global Dominion Financing Inc., growth isn’t just counted in pesos, it is measured in lives uplifted, dreams realized and futures secured.

Anchored in its purpose to ignite and accelerate the growth of people and organizations to transform lives for the better, Global Dominion has solidified its reputation as more than a lender, it’s a trusted partner in progress.

With over P3 billion in loans released in the first quarter of 2025 alone, the company continues to earn the confidence of entrepreneurs, SMEs and Filipino families across the country.

A consistent focus on empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the backbone of the Philippine economy, drives much of this momentum. From January to March 2025, Global Dominion supported a total of 3,900 SMEs, disbursing over P1.68 billion in loans for their growth and expansion. This performance highlights the company’s dedication to enabling scalable, inclusive business development across sectors.

Performance across key loan products also remains exceptional, led by P1.59 billion in secondhand car financing and P843.6 million in car refinancing. Strong demand continues for truck loans, real estate refinancing, and other personal and business financing solutions, keeping monthly disbursements consistently near the P1 billion mark.

These figures reflect more than financial strength, they highlight the growing number of Filipinos placing their trust in a financing partner that delivers fast, flexible and people-first solutions.

As of March 2025, Global Dominion holds a robust loan portfolio of P12.46 billion, with a remarkably low Non-Performing Loan (NPL) rate of just 1.87%. It’s proof that growth, when done right, benefits everyone clients, communities and the economy at large.

At the core of the company’s mission is a clear and powerful vision: Make financing simplified.

Through seamless processes, responsive service, and approvals that keep pace with real-world needs, Global Dominion continues to meet clients where they are and helps them rise to where they want to be.

Because at Global Dominion, when Filipinos move forward, the company moves with them.

Let Global Dominion be “Ka-Partner Mo Sa Pag-angat” for your business, your family and your future.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Global Dominion. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.