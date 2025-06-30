ID8 receives Double Gold at Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, builds on Agency of the Year recognition

The Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards are a benchmark for excellence in business and communications innovation, attracting thousands of entries from across the region.

MANILA, Philippines — Fresh off being named Agency of the Year at the 60th Anvil Awards earlier this 2025, ID8 Inc. is once again making headlines—this time on the international stage.

The agency clinched two coveted Gold trophies at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards, a prestigious program that recognizes excellence in innovation across 29 countries.

Founded in 2011 as the digital content arm of Stratworks Inc., ID8 has built a reputation for crafting campaigns that blend creativity, culture, and purpose. With this latest achievement, the agency solidifies its standing as a creative force, pushing boundaries both locally and regionally.

Gold Stevie® Winner – Innovation in Viral Videos

8List.ph, ID8’s flagship pop culture and commentary platform, struck gold as the sole winner in the Innovation in Viral Videos Category with Bak8 Nga Ba?, a witty and culturally attuned video series that went viral for its sharp humor and relatable insights into Filipino behavior.

What began as an entertaining series quickly evolved into a larger conversation, demonstrating how content rooted in everyday Filipino life can drive both entertainment and social awareness.

“These recognitions affirm our belief that storytelling can be both joyful and purposeful,” says Donna Nievera-Conda, co-CEO of ID8. “Whether through humor, heritage, or heart, we want to create work that moves people to think, feel, and act.”

Gold Stevie® Winner – Most Innovative Facebook Page

BiteSized.ph, ID8’s culinary storytelling platform, was also the sole winner in the Most Innovative Facebook Page category, earning its gold award for turning food content into a deeper cultural conversation.

Through short-form videos, nostalgic visuals, and sentimental narratives, BiteSized reintroduced audiences to the flavors and stories of Filipino heritage—proving that a food page can also be a movement for national pride.

“Visual storytelling is always at the heart of what we do,” adds Oliver Conda, co-CEO of ID8. “It’s not just about aesthetics—it’s about evoking memory, identity, and emotion. That’s what drives platforms like BiteSized, and we’re honored to see that approach recognized.”

For ID8, the back-to-back recognition—from the Anvil’s top honor to these international accolades—signals more than just momentum; it points to a shift in how purpose-driven content is shaping modern communications.

Editor’s Note: This press release from ID8 Inc. is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



