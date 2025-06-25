SM Supermalls cops silver MAXI at ICSC Las Vegas

‘These awards are wins for every Filipino shopper, partner, and community we serve.’ —Steven Tan, president of SM Supermalls

MANILA, Philippines — SM Supermalls’ “SM 100 Days of Joy” campaign clinched Silver for Marketing Excellence in the Community category at the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) MAXI Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada last May 18.

The MAXI Awards recognize innovative events, programs and technology that add value to the marketplaces industry. The awards categories are designed to recognize the evolution of the industry while rewarding creativity and innovation.

“These awards are wins for every Filipino shopper, partner, and community we serve,” said Steven Tan, president of SM Supermalls.

“To be honored by the ICSC is a humbling affirmation and a testament to the hard work of our SM family. The awards are an honor, but the question we ask ourselves every day is—ar­e we making customers happy? That’s our true reward.”

Rolled out across SM malls nationwide, the 100 Days of Joy campaign reflects SM’s core purpose: to bring joy and meaningful change to the communities it serves.

For business partners and stakeholders, these accolades underscore SM Supermalls’ consistent delivery of robust commercial performance and a holistic retail approach that weaves together innovation, sustainability and community impact.

As a retail leader with a heart for service and a vision that transcends borders, SM Supermalls proves that the power of a brand lies in how it serves, uplifts and inspires its communities.

SM China also emerged victorious, taking home a Silver Award for Marketing Excellence, Integrated, with its SM Tianjin Anime Party—underscoring the SM Group’s regional and international influence.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.