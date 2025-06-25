^

Biz Memos

SM Supermalls cops silver MAXI at ICSC Las Vegas

Philstar.com
June 25, 2025 | 3:40pm
for SM
SM Supermalls cops silver MAXI at ICSC Las Vegas
‘These awards are wins for every Filipino shopper, partner, and community we serve.’ —Steven Tan, president of SM Supermalls
Press release

MANILA, Philippines — SM Supermalls’ “SM 100 Days of Joy” campaign clinched Silver for Marketing Excellence in the Community category at the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) MAXI Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada last May 18.

The MAXI Awards recognize innovative events, programs and technology that add value to the marketplaces industry. The awards categories are designed to recognize the evolution of the industry while rewarding creativity and innovation.

“These awards are wins for every Filipino shopper, partner, and community we serve,” said Steven Tan, president of SM Supermalls.

“To be honored by the ICSC is a humbling affirmation and a testament to the hard work of our SM family. The awards are an honor, but the question we ask ourselves every day is—ar­e we making customers happy? That’s our true reward.”

Rolled out across SM malls nationwide, the 100 Days of Joy campaign reflects SM’s core purpose: to bring joy and meaningful change to the communities it serves.

For business partners and stakeholders, these accolades underscore SM Supermalls’ consistent delivery of robust commercial performance and a holistic retail approach that weaves together innovation, sustainability and community impact.

As a retail leader with a heart for service and a vision that transcends borders, SM Supermalls proves that the power of a brand lies in how it serves, uplifts and inspires its communities.

SM China also emerged victorious, taking home a Silver Award for Marketing Excellence, Integrated, with its SM Tianjin Anime Party—underscoring the SM Group’s regional and international influence.

 

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

SM SUPERMALLS
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Mondelez International: Where trailblazing women take the lead and break traditional roles
brandSpace
5 days ago

Mondelez International: Where trailblazing women take the lead and break traditional roles

5 days ago
Mondelez International in the Philippines is creating a workplace where inclusion is part of everyday culture.
Biz Memos
fbtw
'ESG integration, no longer an option': Global Dominion&rsquo;s risk and sustainability head champions green financing
brandSpace
5 days ago

'ESG integration, no longer an option': Global Dominion’s risk and sustainability head champions green financing

5 days ago
What is sustainable financing, its long-term benefits and impacts, and why does it matter?
Biz Memos
fbtw
Local sardines brand primed to go global on 50th anniversary
5 days ago

Local sardines brand primed to go global on 50th anniversary

5 days ago
As it celebrates its 50th anniversary, Mega Prime Foods Inc. reflects on a remarkable journey — one that began...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Mondelez International highlights Philippine EPR practices at Sustainability in Packaging Asia event
brandSpace
7 days ago

Mondelez International highlights Philippine EPR practices at Sustainability in Packaging Asia event

7 days ago
At the core of its sustainability efforts is Mondelez International’s global #SustainableSnacking strategy.
Biz Memos
fbtw
Cebu&rsquo;s power play: Securing energy for future growth
7 days ago

Cebu’s power play: Securing energy for future growth

7 days ago
For Cebu’s 3.3 million residents, a steady supply of electricity is essential.
Biz Memos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with